WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil's Lula blames UN Security Council failures for ongoing Gaza bombing
Brazilian president emphasises that Israel has the right to self-defence but criticised the unnecessary killing of innocent women and children.
Brazil's Lula blames UN Security Council failures for ongoing Gaza bombing
Lula criticised Israel's Netanyahu, describing him as a leader with low sensitivity to humanitarian issues. / Photo: Reuters
December 2, 2023

Criticising the UN Security Council, the president of Brazil has said the body's failure to enforce "respect" for its decisions is part of the cause for the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

"What we're lacking is sanity and authority on the part of the leadership that are part of the UN Security Council," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"If we had true leaders, if we had a body that makes a decision that would be respected and complied (with) — and that should be the body of UNSC (UN Security Council) — we would not have this war," he stressed.

Referring to the thousands of casualties, including children, and the bombing of hospitals in Gaza, Lula described the situation as "madness."

He emphasised that Israel has the right to self-defence but criticised the unnecessary killing of innocent women and children. He called for peaceful coexistence between the states of Palestine and Israel.

Biden's lack of 'sensitivity'

Urging a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Lula criticised US President Joe Biden for lacking the "sensitivity" to call for a halt to the fighting, pointing out Washington's influence over Israel.

Lula also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as a leader with low sensitivity to humanitarian issues, emphasising the need for respect towards the Palestinian people.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed and 589 injured on Friday in Israeli air strikes, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The humanitarian pause began on November 24 as part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to temporarily halt fighting to allow hostage swaps and aid delivery.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

Around 1,200 Israelis have also been killed, according to official estimates.

RelatedFrom Arafat to Abbas: How Brazil's Lula kept his ‘dream’ of a free Palestine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us