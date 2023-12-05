Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met families of returned captives in an encounter that some of those present described as loud and angry.

The meeting on Tuesday came as fighting resumed in besieged Gaza following a seven-day pause that saw the return of more than 100 captives from the enclave.

The fate of 138 captives who remained behind is still open.

"I heard stories that broke my heart, I heard about the thirst and hunger, about physical and mental abuse," Netanyahu said at a news conference.

Several of the relatives who attended the meeting left bitterly critical of the government.

Dani Miran, whose son Omri was taken by Hamas along with around 240 other Israelis and foreigners, said he felt his intelligence had been insulted by the meeting and had walked out in the middle of it.

"I won't go into the details of what was discussed at the meeting, but this entire performance was ugly, insulting, messy," he told Israel's Channel 13, saying the government had made a "farce" out of the issue.

"They say, 'We've done this, we've done that.' [Hamas' Gaza leader Yahya] Sinwar is the one who returned our people, not them. It angers me that they say that they dictated things. They hadn't dictated a single move."

'Turbulent meeting'

The meeting had been intended as a forum for released captives to tell ministers of their experience in captivity.

A group representing captive families issued a series of unnamed quotes it said were taken from remarks made by some of the former captives at the meeting.

"It was a very turbulent meeting, many people yelling," said Jennifer Master, whose partner Andrey is a captive.

Israel says a number of women and children remain in Hamas hands, while families with adult male relatives in captivity have been calling for them not to be forgotten.

"We are all trying to make sure our loved ones get home. There are those who want the women who are left or the children who are left, and those who say we want the men," Master told Israel's Channel 12.

Israel's ongoing attacks on besieged Gaza have killed more than 16,248 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, and left more than 43,616 people wounded.