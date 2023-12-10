WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan orders expulsion of 15 UAE diplomats, declares them persona non grata
No reason was provided for the expulsion, but it came amid rising tensions between Khartoum and Abu Dhabi over perceived Emirati support for the Rapid Support Forces.
Sudan orders expulsion of 15 UAE diplomats, declares them persona non grata
The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of the Sudan in Khartum / Photo: United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs website
December 10, 2023

Sudan has declared 15 staff from the United Arab Emirates embassy persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 48 hours, the Sudanese state news agency SUNA said.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry summoned UAE Chargé d'Affaires Badria Alshihi and informed her of the decision to expel 15 diplomats, SUNA said on Sunday.

No reason was provided for the expulsion, but it came amid rising tensions between Khartoum and Abu Dhabi over perceived Emirati support for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Last month, Yassir Alatta, a member of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, accused the UAE of providing the paramilitary group with weapons and logistics through neighbouring countries, including Uganda, the Central African Republic and Chad.

In response, a UAE official said that from the outset of the war, the UAE had "consistently called for de-escalation, a ceasefire, and the initiation of diplomatic dialogue" in Sudan.

RelatedLeaders of East African bloc hold summit on Sudan conflict

Months-old conflict

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF.

The war began in mid-April. It has displaced more than 6.5 million people and triggered waves of ethnically driven killings in Darfur that have been blamed on the RSF and allied Arab militias.

The RSF has denied carrying out ethnic cleansing in Darfur.

At least 12,260 victims have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict, according to UN figures.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and United States mediators have failed to end the violence.

RelatedUN lifts arms embargo on Somalia, ends political mission in Sudan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us