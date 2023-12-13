TÜRKİYE
Türkiye captures foreign national drug financier wanted by Interpol
Muhuannad Aloqlah was captured in Istanbul during Operation Cage-19, a coordinated effort encompassing multiple police divisions, such as narcotics, intelligence, human trafficking, and border control.
Muhuannad Aloqlah has been caught by Operation Cage-19 in Istanbul. / Photo: AA
December 13, 2023

Turkish police have captured a drug financier and organised crime leader wanted under an Interpol red notice, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

Muhuannad Aloqlah, a foreign national, was captured in Istanbul’s Esenler district in Operation Cage-19, thanks to collaborative efforts involving the provincial police narcotics, intelligence, human trafficking, and border divisions, the minister announced.

“I would like our people to know that our determination and resolve to combat drug traffickers, terrorist groups, migrant smugglers, and organised crime groups, who try to poison our future, will continue steadfastly,” Yerlikaya posted on X on Wednesday.

British crime boss captured

Türkiye has also captured the leader of a British gang involved in drug smuggling, illegal gun trade and robbery in an operation in Istanbul last week.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Shaun Monaghan, leader of a gang operating in northeast England, was being sought by an Interpol red notice.

Monaghan arrived in Türkiye in October and the Interpol notice was published last week on Tuesday, Yerlikaya has said.

Turkish police had found Monaghan to be living in Istanbul's Fatih district and captured him, he added.

RelatedTurkish police arrest senior Daesh terrorist in Istanbul
