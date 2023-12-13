US House of Representatives Republicans have secured enough votes to formalise their ongoing impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden.

The 221-212 party-line vote on Wednesday put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: punishment for what the Constitution describes as "high crimes and misdemeanours," which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.

The probe is motivated by his son Hunter Biden's controversial foreign business dealings, accusations dismissed as unfounded by Democrats.

The probe — which was agreed to in a vote along strict party lines — has virtually no chance of success but could turn into a headache for the White House as Biden pursues his 2024 reelection bid.

'Baseless political stunt'

Biden swiftly denounced the vote, slamming the move as a "baseless political stunt."

"Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they [Republicans] are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts," Biden said in a lengthy statement released minutes after the party-line vote.

In a recent statement, the White House called the whole process a "baseless fishing expedition" that Republicans are pushing ahead with "despite the fact that members of their own party have admitted there is no evidence to support impeaching President Biden."

House Democrats rose in opposition to the inquiry resolution on Wednesday.

"This whole thing is an extreme political stunt. It has no credibility, no legitimacy, and no integrity. It is a sideshow," Representative Jim McGovern, D-Mass, said during a floor debate.

Some House Republicans, particularly those hailing from politically divided districts, had been hesitant in recent weeks to take any vote on Biden's impeachment, fearing a significant political cost.

The vote comes shortly after Hunter Biden defied GOP congressional subpoena, insisting on testifying publicly.

GOP lawmakers said that since Hunter Biden did not appear, they will begin contempt of Congress proceedings against him.

"He just got into more trouble today," Representative James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chairman, told reporters.