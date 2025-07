At least 16 people died and six more were seriously injured after a cargo truck rammed several cars on a highway in Venezuela, the country's fire chief Juan Gonzalez told AFP on Wednesday.,

"So far there are 16," Gonzalez said when asked about the death toll in the crash earlier in the day on the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho highway, which connects the capital, Caracas, with the east of the country.

This is a developing story and it will be updated...