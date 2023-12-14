Yemen's Houthi rebels have fired a missile at a cargo ship en route to Saudi Arabia but missed, according to a United States official and a private intelligence firm.

No one was hurt in the incident involving the Maersk Gibraltar, which was sailing from Salalah, Oman to Jeddah, said the Danish shipping giant on Thursday.

"The crew and vessel is reported safe," Maersk said in a statement, adding that the company was "still working to establish the facts of the incident".

A US official said, "We have indications that a missile was fired at the Maersk Gibraltar from a Houthi-controlled area of ​​Yemen and that it hit the water and missed the ship".

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorised to make the statement publicly.

The attack came amid a near-daily stream of drones and missiles fired at ships by the rebels, who say they are supporting the Palestinian side in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza.

Maersk said that "the recent attacks on commercial vessels... are extremely concerning."

"The current situation puts seafarer lives at risk and is unsustainable for global trade. As it cannot be solved by the global shipping industry on its own, we call on political action to ensure a swift de-escalation."

Parent company cooperated with Israeli carrier

Intelligence firm Ambrey said that the Hong-Kong flagged, Marshall Islands-owned ship was fired upon 45 nautical miles off the coast of Mocha and also said that the crew was unharmed.

"Ambrey understands that the parent company has cooperated with an Israeli carrier but this particular vessel was not assessed to be Israeli-operated at the time of writing," the firm said in a statement.

The Houthis have said they would target any ships travelling off the coast of Yemen with links to Israel. They did not immediately claim responsibility.

The attack occurred near Bab-el-Mandeb, the strait between Yemen and northeastern Africa leading to the Red Sea, a key route toward the Suez Canal and Israel's southern port of Eilat.

The Maersk Gibraltar is a 340-meter (1,115-foot) container ship built in 2016, according to MarineTraffic.com.

As they did with several other vessels recently, the Houthis first ordered it to dock in a Yemeni port before firing on it when it did not comply, Ambrey said.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen but are not recognised internationally, are part of the so-called "axis of resistance", backed by Iran and arrayed against Israel.

On Saturday, they said they "will prevent the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity" if food and medicine are not allowed into Gaza.

Regardless of which flagships sail under or the nationality of their owners or operators, Israel-bound vessels "will become a legitimate target for our armed forces," the statement said.

US, French and British warships are patrolling the area and several Houthi missiles have been shot down while in flight.