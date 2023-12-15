WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly assault on Iranian police station claims lives of multiple officers
The Jaish e Adl group, which has an active presence in the province bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, reportedly claimed responsibility for the overnight attack.
Deadly assault on Iranian police station claims lives of multiple officers
A watchtower between Afghanistan and Iran is pictured at the Milak border crossing Sistan and Baluchestan Province / Photo: Reuters
December 15, 2023

At least 11 police officers were killed in an armed attack on a police station in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province, officials have said.

Friday's attack on a police station in Rask city was carried out by a group of "terrorists," the state media reported, citing a police spokesman, who called the attack "cowardly."

Some assailants were killed, while others were injured and taken into police custody.

The Jaish e Adl group, which has an active presence in the province bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, reportedly claimed responsibility for the overnight attack.

Authorities in Sistan and Baluchistan province, providing details about the attack, said the attack took place at around 2:00 a.m. local time (2230GMT on Thursday), adding that the situation has been back to normal.

Iran's police chief Ahmed Reza Radan has issued "urgent orders" to senior police officials to investigate the attack, the state-run IRNA news agency said, citing a police spokesman.

Sistan and Baluchestan province has witnessed several attacks on security forces in recent years, which Iranian authorities have blamed on local terrorist groups.

The attack on Friday comes five months after two police officers were killed in the province by unidentified assailants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us