Türkiye neutralises field coordinator of PKK/YPG in Syria
Turkish Intelligence Organisation (MIT) neutralises Sirvan Hasan, codenamed Roni Velat, the so-called field coordinator of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Syria's Deir Ezzor.
Sirvan Hasan has been involved in terrorist activities in Türkiye between 2011 and 2013. /Photo: AA / Others
December 17, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) conducted an operation in Syria's Deir Ezzor, neutralising Sirvan Hasan, codenamed Roni Velat, the so-called field coordinator of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation. Security forces successfully neutralised the senior PKK/YPG operative.

According to information from security sources, Sirvan Hasan played a significant role in terrorist activities against security forces in Türkiye between 2011 and 2013. In this period, he continued his activities within Syria.

After 2013, he continued his terrorist activities in Syria, where he assumed the role of a field coordinator for the PKK/YPG.

The cross-border operation marks a significant advancement in Türkiye's efforts to counteract the activities of PKK/YPG members who have sought refuge in neighbouring countries.

The operation not only disrupts the network's leadership but also serves as a clear message against terrorism in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
