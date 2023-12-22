Friday, December 22, 2023

1256 GMT — Russia has suffered a major "strategic defeat" in the Ukraine war, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to achieve its goal of preventing Ukraine from coming closer to Europe.

"Putin wants a Europe in which Russia can dominate its neighbours. But Ukraine is now closer than ever before to NATO and the EU. This is a major strategic defeat for Russia," he told German news agency dpa.

"President Putin has lost Ukraine forever. In addition, Russia has lost hundreds of aircraft, thousands of tanks, and 300,000 soldiers have been killed or wounded," he claimed.

Stoltenberg acknowledged that the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive has failed to deliver its expected results, but underlined that Western nations will continue to support Ukraine.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, most experts feared that Russians would take control of Kiev within days – including experts here at NATO. Since then, the Ukrainians managed to liberate 50 percent of the territory which was occupied,” he said.

Ukrainians have won major battles in Kiev, Kharkiv and Kherson – these are remarkable military victories. Ukraine has asserted itself as a sovereign, independent state, and inflicted heavy losses on Russia in the process. - Jens Stoltenberg, NATO chief

1644 GMT — Poland calls on West to 'mobilise' its economy to arm Ukraine

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski urged Kiev's allies to mobilise their economies to support Ukraine's military, which is fighting off Russian forces.

"We cannot allow Russia to produce more on the basis of a much smaller economy. Because wars aren't won by tactical battles, wars are won by production. If the West mobilises, I have no doubt who will win, but it must finally start mobilising," Sikorski said during a visit to Kiev.

"It's completely unacceptable for a country to attack its neighbour and bomb cities, destroy entire provinces, deport children... In this titanic fight, minister, Poland is on your side," Sikorski said as talks were interrupted by air raid sirens.

1329 GMT —Russia says downs 10 Ukraine drones, including near Moscow

"Air defence forces in the urban district of Podolsk repelled an attack from a drone flying towards Moscow," the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

No damage or casualties were reported where debris fell and emergency services were at work at the site, Sobyanin added.

1246 GMT — Netherlands to deliver 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

"Today I informed President Zelenskyy of our government's decision to prepare an initial 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine," caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a post on social media platform X.

"The delivery of F-16s is one of the most important elements of the agreements made on military support for Ukraine ."

The delivery of the fighter jets is still pending on an export permit by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the fulfilment of criteria for staff and infrastructure in Ukraine, Rutte added without giving a timeline for these decisions.

1126 GMT — Russia: Ukraine's accession to EU may undermine entire union's system

Russia said that Ukraine may “undermine” the entire system of the EU if it becomes its member.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this country will be a “load that the EU will not be able to lift.”

"There are a lot of words, but really, of course, to accept a country like Ukraine into the EU ... would simply undermine the entire system of the European Union. And sober heads understand that this will be a load that the EU simply cannot lift, and the EU will fall apart," he said.

1102 GMT — US to target banks that help Russia war in Ukraine

The United States has said it will sanction foreign banks that support Russia's war in Ukraine, in a new bid to exert economic pressure on Moscow as it diversifies from the West to China.

Under an executive order to be signed Friday by President Joe Biden, the United States would be authorised to issue so-called secondary sanctions against financial institutions that support Russia's defence industry, officials said.

The United States, the world's largest economy, was sending a message to financial institutions that they have "a very stark choice," a senior official said on customary condition of anonymity.

"Ultimately, for almost any bank in the world, you give them the choice between continuing to sell a modest amount of goods to Russia's military-industrial complex or being connected to the US financial system -- they're going to choose being connected to the US financial system, given that our economy is far bigger, and our currency is the one used around the world," he said.

1030 GMT — Russia dismisses Wall Street Journal's 'pulp fiction' after Prigozhin death report

The Kremlin has accused the Wall Street Journal of publishing "pulp fiction" after it reported that the death of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash had been orchestrated by Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev.

The WSJ reported that Prigozhin's private jet was downed by a small bomb placed under a wing. Its report cited unnamed Western intelligence officials and a former Russian intelligence officer.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had seen the story but would not comment on it, before adding: "Lately, unfortunately, the Wall Street Journal has been very fond of producing pulp fiction."

0946 GMT — Poland's new foreign minister in Kiev for first visit abroad

Poland's newly appointed foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, who has spoken out in support of Ukraine, has arrived in Kiev on his first visit abroad, Ukrainian sources said.

The visit signals the new Polish government's promises of support for Ukraine, after signs of tensions recently emerged under the previous governing party.

A senior Ukrainian government official confirmed the trip after Sikorski posted an image on social media apparently from the centre of Kiev, saying: "First visit abroad; Already on the spot".

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia started its offensive in February 2022.

0932 GMT — Kremlin says Russia would respond in kind to any Western seizure of its assets

Russia will never leave in peace any country that seizes its assets, the Kremlin has said, saying it would look at what Western assets it could seize in retaliation in such a scenario.

The Kremlin was commenting on an idea being actively discussed in the West where some politicians have suggested that frozen Russian assets worth $300 billion be handed to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing that any such seizure would deal a serious blow to the international financial system and that Russia would defend its rights in the courts and through other means if it happened.

0621 GMT — Ukraine shoots down 24 of 28 Russian drones in overnight strike

The Ukrainian military has shot down 24 of 28 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kiev's air force said.

The Iranian-made drones were destroyed over parts of central, southern and western Ukraine.

At least two injuries were reported in the capital Kiev.

2400 GMT — Ukraine reports casualties from 'Russian drone attack' in Kiev

A Russian drone attack has hit a residential building and injured at least two people in Kiev, authorities said, in a rare breach of the Ukrainian capital's air defences.

Air raid sirens blared in the evening, and residents heard loud explosions. City hall initially said air defences were in action and called on people to stay in shelters.

"A residential building in Kiev hit by a Shahed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, referring to the Iranian-made drones often used by Russia in its attacks on Ukraine.

The attack also affected Solomianskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, reporting "flames on the upper floors".

One man was hospitalised, while another person was treated at the scene, he added.

2015 GMT — Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum attention' to Ukraine's defence ahead of Christmas

As Western support for Ukraine's war effort against Russia is perceived to be waning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for his country to exert "maximum attention" to the country’s defence ahead of Christmas.

"Everyone in our state should remember that this time is a time for concentration, a time for work, a time to be able to relax afterwards," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

Particularly pointing out the country’s frontline regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Zelenskyy called for "maximum efforts for the sake of the state."

"Maximum energy for Ukraine to be able to achieve its goals. I thank everyone who lives in this way. Who fights and works for the sake of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He claimed that according to Ukrainian intelligence, there was a slowdown in Russia’s defence industry.

"The enemy's plans, the work of the Russian defence industry – there are signals that they are slowing down. We will help them to slow down even more," he said.

1841 GMT — Ukrainian commander-in-chief supports mobilisation bill, but opposes drafting women

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny has said he supports the country’s new draft bill on mobilisation but disagreed on some provisions, including drafting women, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

Zaluzhny argued that drafting women would increase workload of military commissariats, which would result in a required additional hiring.

Additionally, the move could face negative backlash from the Ukrainian society, which could lead to women fleeing the country.

