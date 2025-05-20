Türkiye's Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu has called for sincere global partnerships in health, presenting the country's “Producing Health Model” as a framework for innovation and shared progress.

“With the goal of One World for Health, I would like to express that we, as Türkiye, are open to sincere collaboration with you, the valuable healthcare pioneers, particularly based on our "Producing Health Model," Memisoglu said on Tuesday at the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

He said Türkiye’s health system has undergone a "major change and transformation" over the past 25 years, now offering "the most comprehensive and accessible health services free of charge."

He cited strong infrastructure, qualified professionals, and effective practices as key to the country's ability to support other nations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Now we have taken another step in the field of health and started the Century of Healthy Türkiye program," he said. "We prioritise preventive medicine and encourage technology production in the field of health."

Memisoglu said Türkiye is building a "holistic ecosystem" through the Health Institute of Türkiye, extending "from research to development, from idea to product," aiming to contribute to both national and global health capacity.

He closed his speech with a humanitarian appeal: "While we are gathered here, the people of Gaza are struggling to survive ... what Gaza needs most today is the humanity of humankind."