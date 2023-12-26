An international rights organisation has submitted a report with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and UN rapporteurs, documenting human rights violations by the Israeli army in its attacks on Gaza, describing the Palestinian killings as genocide and demanding investigations into the ongoing onslaught.

The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med) in its initial findings submitted on Tuesday to ICC and UN rapporteurs documented instances of executions carried out by the Israeli army in Gaza.

"According to Euro-Med Monitor estimates, more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israeli genocide campaign in the Gaza Strip, a number that includes those who remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings and are now presumed dead," the statement said.

"Women and children make up 70 percent of the recorded victims. Thus, Palestinian deaths constitute the highest rate of civilian casualties worldwide in the 21st century."

Related 'All of Gaza': How settlers plan to re-occupy enclave to avenge October 7

Widespread killing operations

The rights organisation called on the aforementioned parties to take a firm position on the widespread killing operations carried out by Israeli forces targeting Palestinian civilians, particularly field executions and physical liquidations in Gaza.

In addition, the organisation demanded the formation of an international legal team, pressure to secure its entry into Gaza, and the start of an inquiry into these and other instances of Palestinian civilians being killed by Israeli forces.

The Euro-Med stressed that Israeli executions violate international standards and the right to life stipulated in Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, plus Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The Article 6 stipulates: "Every human being has the inherent right to life. This right shall be protected by law. No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his life."

"Euro-Med Monitor reiterated that the UN special rapporteurs and the ICC Prosecutor must launch a swift investigation into the aforementioned violations, as well as other war crimes that Israel has committed against civilians in the Gaza Strip, and to hold those responsible for issuing and carrying out the illegal orders accountable," the statement added.