TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues 75 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Türkiye and global rights groups condemn Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers.
Türkiye rescues 75 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
The migrants were taken to the provincial migration management directorate. / Photo: AA Archive
January 8, 2024

Türkiye rescued 75 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, authorities have said.

Coast guard units rescued 17 irregular migrants from two rubber boats off Datca district in Mugla province, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement late on Sunday.

Coast guard teams also rescued 58 irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Bodrum district of the province.

They were taken to the provincial migration management directorate.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.​​​​​​​

RelatedTürkiye rescues hundreds of irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us