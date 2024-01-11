A host of countries, political parties, trade unions and rights groups from around the globe have come forward to back South Africa’s bid to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the allegations that it has committed genocide against the Palestinian people.

The Hague-based ICJ is set to start hearing arguments from the two side today in a high profile case, which has rattled Tel Aviv as it tries to whitewash the atrocities carried out by its military in Gaza.

Initiated by South Africa in late December, the lawsuit accuses Israel of genocide in its war on Gaza. The legal action seeks to put an end to the intense Israeli military assault, which has killed over 23,000 Palestinian lives, including nearly 10,000 children.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s supporting South Africa’s bid.

The nations to count on

To date, South Africa's legal initiative has received official endorsement from Türkiye, Malaysia, Jordan, Bolivia, the Maldives, Namibia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Colombia and Brazil. Additionally, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Arab League have declared their support for the case.

Some European politicians are also advocating for their governments to align with South Africa in its case against Israel.

Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister, Petra De Sutter, expressed her support for the case on Tuesday, stating that "Belgium cannot remain silent in the face of the genocide threat in Gaza."

She emphasised the need to take action against this threat and proposed that Belgium follow South Africa's lead at ICJ. De Sutter announced her intention to take up this proposal with the Belgian government.

In Spain, the leader of Podemos, Ione Belarra, said on Tuesday that her party has formally urged the Spanish government to support South Africa's case at the ICJ. Belarra commended South Africa's "bravery" during a press conference and stressed the importance of more nations, including Spain, standing in solidarity with the Palestinians in the legal action.

The Justice Ministry of South Africa announced that Jeremy Corbyn is among several "senior political figures representing progressive political parties and movements worldwide" have joined its effort.

They will be part of the South African delegation attending two days of preliminary hearings at the Hague in the Netherlands, he said.

From the ground up

Over 1,000 grassroots movements, political parties, unions, and various organisations worldwide have voicedtheir solidarity with South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

Among them are the Israelis Against Apartheid (Israel); Jordanian Federation of Independent Trade Unions; Malcolm X Center for Self-Determination (US); Mediciana Democratica (Italy); Institute for the Critical Study of Zionism; Islamic Human Rights Commission (UK); One Justice (France); South African Jews for a Free Palestine; and Nahostgruppe Mannheim (Germany).

The Israelis on right side of history

Over 600 Israelis have also endorsed a petition urging the International ICJ to support South Africa's lawsuit against the state of Israel, advocating for a decision that would promptly halt the ongoing war.

Israeli Member of Parliament Ofer Cassif, affiliated with the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality-Jabha, has thrown his support behind the initiative.

Cassif said on X, "My constitutional duty is to Israeli society and all of its residents, not to a government whose members and its coalition are calling for ethnic cleansing and even actual genocide."