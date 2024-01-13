Saturday, January 13, 2024

1024 GMT — Russia said it has destroyed all targets in a barrage of strikes on facilities producing ammunition and drones in Ukraine.

"This morning the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike... against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex" producing shells and unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian defence ministry said in a daily briefing.

It added: "All designated facilities were hit."

1104 GMT — French foreign minister says Ukraine 'will remain priority'

France's new foreign minister Stephane Sejourne has renewed his country's support to Ukraine.

"Despite the multiplying crisis, Ukraine is and will remain France's priority," Sejourne said.

"We will not falter... our determination remains intact, and so does our admiration for the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people."

0941 GMT — Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

Russia has launched dozens of attacks over Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said, as Kiev pushes for more air defence.

"A total of 40 means of enemy air attack were recorded," the air force said, adding it destroyed eight missiles.

Ukraine's air force said Russia attacked with a wide range of weapons including cruise, ballistic, and anti-aircraft missiles as well as drones. "More than 20 devices" failed to reach their targets due to "active measures by means of electronic warfare," it added.

0925 GMT — New French foreign minister in Kiev for first trip abroad

France's new foreign minister Stephane Sejourne has arrived in Kiev for his first official trip abroad, in a sign of support as the Russian attack on Ukraine nears its second year.

The visit comes at a crucial time for Ukraine with its allies in Brussels and Washington struggling to secure funding despite unabated Russian attacks.

"Stephane Sejourne arrived in Kiev for his first trip on the ground, to continue France's diplomatic efforts there and to reiterate France's commitment to its allies and to the civilian population," France's foreign ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

