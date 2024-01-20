WORLD
3 MIN READ
AC Milan-Udinese football match interrupted by racist chants
AC Milan came back from a goal down to beat Udinese 3-2 in a match which was briefly suspended for Mike Maignan being racially abused by home fans.
AC Milan-Udinese football match interrupted by racist chants
Maignan alerted the referee before leaving the pitch due to repeated racist chants from the local fans, as reported by Italian media.  / Photo: AFP
January 20, 2024

A stoppage-time goal by striker Noah Okafor secured AC Milan a 3-2 win at lowly Udinese in Serie A on Saturday after the game was briefly suspended in the first half due to racist chants towards Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Milan are third in the standings with 45 points from 21 games, six behind leaders Inter Milan and four adrift of second-placed Juventus, who both have a game in hand.

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek gave Milan the lead with a low first-time shot inside the post shortly before the match was interrupted in the 33rd minute.

Maignan alerted the referee before leaving the pitch due to repeated racist chants from the local fans, as reported by Italian media, and was followed by his team mates to the tunnel.

"These things have nothing to do with football and they hurt, there is no such thing as black or white. We are all the same," Okafor told DAZN.

The club and the league took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express their disappointment.

"There is absolutely no place in our game for racism: we are appalled," Milan said.

"Le ga Serie A condemns any form of racism," added the Italian league.

RelatedAlmost half of footballers face racist abuse — FIFA

The game was restarted after less than 10 minutes and midfielder Lazar Samardzic levelled for the hosts before the break before Florian Thauvin put Udinese in front in the 62nd minute.

But Milan managed to snatch victory when substitute Luka Jovic netted on a rebound in the 83rd minute, following up after Olivier Giroud hit the bar, and Okafor made it 3-2 in stoppage time from close range.

The result saw coach Stefano Pioli enjoy his 100th Serie A win with Milan after 166 matches played.

He joined the narrow circle of four managers who previously had led the Rossoneri to 100 league wins: Carlo Ancelotti, Nereo Rocco, Fabio Capello and Nils Liedholm.

Milan next host seventh-placed Bologna on Jan. 27.

Udinese, who are 17th with 18 points, visit fifth-placed Atalanta on the same day.

RelatedJuventus investigates fans who racially abused AC Milan's Mike Maignan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us