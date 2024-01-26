The World Court has ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide as it wages its brutal war on Gaza, but stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire as requested by South Africa.

Leaders worldwide and human rights groups have reacted to the ruling by the UN-affiliated International Court of Justice [ICJ] in The Hague on Friday.

'Decisive victory'

South African Foreign Ministry said, "Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people."

He further stated, "There is no credible basis for Israel to continue to claim that its military actions are in full compliance with international law, including the Genocide Convention, having regard to the Court's ruling."

"South Africa sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will instead act to comply with it fully, as it is bound to do," South African foreign ministry added.

'Valuable'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the interim ruling by the ICJ on the genocide case against Israel, describing the provisional measures issued as "valuable."

"I find the temporary injunction taken by the International Court of Justice regarding the inhumane attacks in Gaza valuable and welcome it. We will continue to follow the process to ensure that war crimes committed against innocent Palestinian civilians do not go unpunished," Erdogan said on X.

"We hope that this decision, which is binding on the countries party to the Genocide Convention, will lead to an end to Israel's indiscriminate attacks against women, children and the elderly," Erdogan added.

Related ICJ orders Israel to ensure its forces don't commit genocidal acts in Gaza

'Outrageous'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the order, "Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people. Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself."

He added, "The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected. The charge of genocide levelled against Israel is not only false, it's outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it."

He further said, "Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas, a genocidal terror organisation" without mentioning the heavy civilian loss in Israeli offensive.

Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, on the other hand, posted "Hague shmague" on his social media account.

'Important development'

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri called the ICJ ruling "an important development that contributes to isolating the occupation [Israel] and exposing its crimes in Gaza.

We call for compelling the occupation to implement the court’s decisions."

'In favour of humanity and int'l law'

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki said, "The ICJ judges assessed the facts and the law, they ruled in favour of humanity and international law."

"We call on all states to ensure that all provisional measures ordered by the Court are implemented, including by Israel, the occupying power. This is a binding legal obligation," he added.

"The ICJ order is an important reminder that no state is above the law. It should serve as a wake-up call for Israel and actors who enabled its entrenched impunity."

Related What to know about the ICJ's historic ruling about Israel's conduct in Gaza

'Full, immediate, effective implementation'

The European Union said it wanted "immediate" implementation of a United Nations court ruling that Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza.

"Orders of the International Court of Justice are binding on the parties, and they must comply with them. The European Union expects their full, immediate and effective implementation," Brussels said in a statement.

'Resounding vindication'

Human rights lawyer Reed Brody commented on the ruling: "The ICJ didn't give South Africa all it wanted, but this ruling is a resounding vindication of Pretoria’s decision to bring the case and a powerful indictment of Israeli policy."

"Most importantly, whatever the Israeli government may say, this binding order will put pressure on Israel, directly and through its allies, to end the collective punishment of the people of Gaza and to allow humanitarian aid...Finally, after almost four months of death and destruction, Israel has faced a legal reckoning for its actions,” he said.

'Call on parties to comply'

Spanish Foreign Ministry said after the ruling, "Spain calls on all parties to respect and comply with these measures in their entirety. Once again, Spain reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of the hostages, immediate and regular humanitarian access and the need to move towards to establishing the two-state solution."

Killing, destruction in Gaza ‘must stop,’ Scottish leader says after ICJ ruling.

'Matter of urgency'

Ireland’s foreign minister also welcomed the ruling, and said that his country expects Tel Aviv to implement the order.

"I strongly welcome the Court’s orders, which are final and binding. These are measures that Ireland has been consistently calling for from the start of this conflict," Micheal Martin said in a statement.

Noting that the ICJ is one of the cornerstones of the international rules-based system, he said that Ireland has a "deep and longstanding commitment" to international law.

"We expect Israel to implement all provisional measures that have been ordered by the Court, in good faith and as a matter of urgency," he said.

'Landmark decision'

Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf said that a decision of ICJ on Israel’s onslaught in Gaza “is clear” that the killing and destruction in Gaza “must stop.”

Following the "landmark decision" by ICJ ordering Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, Yousaf said on X: "Urgent humanitarian assistance must be provided to prevent more suffering."

"Hostages must be released immediately. With such death and destruction, we will continue to call for an immediate ceasefire," he added.

'Israel to face justice'

Iran's foreign minister also called for Israeli authorities to face justice after the World Court ruling.

"Today, the authorities of the fake Israeli regime... must be brought to justice immediately for committing genocide and unprecedented war crimes against the Palestinians," Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on the X platform.

The Belgian government called on Israel to “fully implement” the ICJ ruling on Israeli onslaught in the besieged Gaza.

Call for 'full implementation'

"Belgium takes note of the order of the International Court of Justice on the request for the indication of provisional measures. We call upon Israel to fully implement the provisional measures of the Court's order," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement on X.

De Croo said that Belgium would continue to “closely follow” the proceedings by the ICJ.

“In the meantime, we call upon all parties to the conflict in Gaza to respect an immediate ceasefire, respect International Humanitarian Law and grant permanent and unimpeded humanitarian access for all hostages to be immediately and unconditionally released and to work towards a two-state solution,” he added.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said, “Belgium supports the (top UN) Court and calls for the full implementation of the Court’s interim measures”.

Related Here’s what you need to know about the genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Israel must be held 'accountable'

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the UN top court's decision on Israel's war in Gaza, and called for the international community to "hold Israel accountable" for "violations" of international law.

In a statement, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry also called for "more measures" to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and provide protection for the Palestinian people.

'Victory for humanity'

Qatar on Friday hailed a ruling by the UN's top court that Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the territory.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry "welcomed the provisional measures" ordered by the International Court of Justice, hailing them in a statement as a "victory for humanity... and international justice".

'Curbing Israeli occupation practices'

"Despite the ruling does not meet the demand for a ceasefire within the interim measures, it represents a significant step towards curbing Israeli occupation practices," the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement

The statement reiterated Kuwait's calls to the international community "to exert further pressure on Israel to halt aggression and ensure immediate delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip."

Immediate cessation of Israeli aggression

Oman also welcomed the court's ruling, emphasising to abide by it along with the urgent need for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression against Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to lifting the imposed blockade.

'End of impunity for Israel'

"The court's ruling is the end of impunity for the Israeli occupation, which it has exploited to intensify the suppression of the Palestinian people and deprive them of their legitimate rights," the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

'Historic decision'

Tunisia, for its part, said that the court's ruling is a "historic decision a towards condemning the crimes committed by Israeli against the Palestinian people."

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community "to compel Tel Aviv to stop its brutal aggression, end its occupation and blockade of the Gaza Strip and all Palestinian territories."

It also urged to "hold Israel accountable and prosecute it for its heinous crimes against the Palestinian people."

'Prevent genocide'

"The World Court's landmark decision puts Israel and its allies on notice that immediate action is needed to prevent genocide and further atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza," said Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch.