Thousands rally in Israel to demand Netanyahu's resignation, snap polls
Netanyahu is facing a barrage of criticism from the Israeli public over his inability to secure the release of hostages and the handling of Israel's war on Gaza.
Protesters demand dismissal of Netanyahu and immediate elections, Yedioth Ahronoth reports. / Photo: AFP
January 27, 2024

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in several cities, calling for the dismissal of their government, coinciding with protests by the families of hostages held in Gaza in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

"Thousands of Israelis protested in the city of Haifa, at the Horev intersection, against the government, demanding immediate elections," according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth. "The march started from the Carmel area in the city of Haifa to the protest centre at the Horev intersection."

In the city of Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, hundreds demonstrated under the slogan "Elections Now," according to the newspaper.

The protesters demanded the dismissal of Netanyahu and immediate elections.

Mounting criticism

Netanyahu is facing a barrage of criticism from the Israeli public and some politicians due to the crisis of Israeli hostages in Gaza and the failure to find any path to ensure their safe return to Israel.

Dozens of families of hostages in Gaza also demonstrated in front of Netanyahu's house in the city of Caesarea (north) to demand their release.

Yedioth Ahronoth said that "for the second consecutive week, families of hostages in Gaza have been protesting in front of Netanyahu's house in Caesarea."

Hundreds also demonstrated in the city of Ra'anana near Tel Aviv, calling for the government's dismissal.

