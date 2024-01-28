WORLD
Rise of neo-Nazism in Australia draws condemnation from government
Sydney was shaken by a neo-Nazi gathering, drawing strong condemnation from Premier Minns and Prime Minister Albanese.
This month, new laws banning the Nazi salute and display or sale of symbols associated with terror groups came into effect in Australia. / Photo: AP Archive
January 28, 2024

The premier of Australia's New South Wales state has condemned a neo-Nazi rally in the state capital Sydney as "appalling", a day after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said neo-Nazism was on the rise in the country.

Police on Sunday said around 30 men gathered at a park in the city's north and were issued with orders preventing them from entering other areas of Sydney, before they dispersed, with no arrests made.

"Police are meeting these obnoxious and appalling racists head-on in New South Wales streets," Premier Chris Minns told reporters in Sydney, describing the event as a "neo-Nazi demonstration".

The far-right event comes a day after Albanese condemned domestic neo-Nazi activity following the arrests of six members of a black-clad group in Sydney on Friday, the country's national day, amid rallies in support of its Indigenous people.

The prime minister said Australia had seen a rise in neo-Nazism, which was condemned "by all decent people".

This month, new laws banning the Nazi salute and display or sale of symbols associated with terror groups came into effect in Australia in response to more antisemitic incidents following the Israeli war on Gaza.

At the time, the centre-left Labor government said the laws sent a clear message there was no place in Australia for those who glorify the Holocaust or terrorist acts.

SOURCE:Reuters
