The first day of February marks World Hijab Day, dedicated to raising awareness of discrimination faced by Muslim women for their religious beliefs and emphasises the head covering as a fundamental right.

While the hijab is a common garment worn by many women for various reasons, whether religious or cultural, some hijabis still face perplexing questions about their practices. "Do you shower with it?" or "Do you sleep with it?" are among the silliest queries women often face.

Yet, for Palestinian women in Gaza, these questions reflect a harsh reality in their daily lives, more so during the ongoing war waged by Israel on Gaza, relentlessly bombing the besieged enclave and killing nearly 27,000 people since October 7, 2023.

“During the war, I wear my hijab to bed, fearing potential strikes that might force us to flee the house suddenly,” says Dana Al Ghossain, an English teacher, referring to the possibility of being seen in public without her hijab.

“I hold my children close, seeking comfort and attempt to sleep, hoping to escape this painful reality,” the mother of two tells TRT World.

Most hijabi women in Gaza share Dana’s predicament as they adjust to living under an Israeli siege, sharing small spaces with hundreds of people that give them no privacy.

It is the constant fear of potential strikes that has prompted Gaza’s women to be prepared to run or face even worse circumstances, all the while upholding their sense of modesty.

Prayer clothes as wartime companion

Most Muslim women also have, in Gaza, a two-piece prayer robe known as ‘isdal’ or ‘toub salah’ - which covers the entire body except the face during prayers.

In amateur videos circulating online, Palestinian women in Gaza are mostly seen wearing this robe as they flee bombardments, cradle the lifeless bodies of their children or loved ones to bid farewell, or rummage through rubble in the hope of finding their dear ones alive.

"When we need to flee from sudden bombings, we want to be prepared with our modest attire for any situation," Safa tells TRT World. The 30-year-old Palestinian mother is currently living in a tent in Rafah after being forced to flee their home in Gaza, most of which has been reduced to rubble by Israeli bombs.

Typically designed for quick use at home during daily prayers or thrown on hastily when unexpected male guests visit, these garments are not usually worn outside the home.

Yet, in times of war, Palestinian women consistently wear it as a means to protect their modesty and avoid any potential exposure of their bodies in case of injury or death, necessitating retrieval from beneath the rubble due to the imminent threat of bombardment at any given moment throughout the day.

Eman Shanti, a Palestinian woman from Gaza, says these prayer clothes become their “official uniform in an emergency" during such dire circumstances.

When asked about her thoughts on World Hijab Day, Dana proudly states, “Wearing the hijab is a source of pride for me, and I steadfastly embrace it. I've had all my experiences, including the challenges I faced during the war wearing the hijab. It holds great significance for me,”

In times of war, this act of covering stands as a powerful testament to the resilience and unwavering faith of Palestinian women amid the most challenging circumstances.