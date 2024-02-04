WORLD
4 MIN READ
Namibia's anti-apartheid president Hage Geingob dies at 82
From exile activist to the nation's president, Geingob played a pivotal role in shaping Namibia's post-independence era.
Namibia's anti-apartheid president Hage Geingob dies at 82
Born in a village in northern Namibia in 1941, Hage Gottfried Geingob was the southern African country's first president outside of the Ovambo ethnic group. / Photo: Reuters
February 4, 2024

Hage Geingob, Namibia's longest-serving prime minister and third president, was an anti-apartheid activist turned statesman, who cut a reassuring figure.

He passed away early Sunday in a hospital in the capital Windhoek, where he was receiving treatment for cancer. He was 82.

Born in a village in northern Namibia in 1941, Hage Gottfried Geingob was the southern African country's first president outside of the Ovambo ethnic group, which makes up more than half the country's population.

He took up activism against South Africa's apartheid regime, which at the time ruled over Namibia, from his early schooling years before being driven into exile.

He spent almost three decades in Botswana and the United States, leaving the former for the latter in 1964.

RelatedNamibia slams Germany's support to Israel in genocide case

The tall, deep-voiced leader studied at Fordham University in New York, and much later in life received a PhD in the United Kingdom.

While in the US, he remained a vocal advocate for Namibia's independence, representing the local liberation movement, SWAPO, now the ruling party, at the United Nations and across the Americas.

In the early 1970s he started a career working for the UN on governance issues.

Seen as a centrist, he returned to Namibia in 1989, a year before the country's independence.

"I embraced the soil of Namibia after 27 years in exile. Looking back, the journey of building a new Namibia has been worthwhile," he said in a Twitter post in 2020 posting a photo of his younger self kissing the tarmac after landing back home.

Fish rot

When SWAPO won the first vote in 1990, Geingob was appointed prime minister – a position he held for 12 years before returning to it again in 2012.

In 2014, as the party comfortably won yet another vote, riding on the legacy of its role in the liberation struggle, Geingob became president.

In between top jobs, the composed yet stern talking leader who sported wide-rimmed glasses and a tuft of grey hair on his chin, held various ministerial and internal party positions.

But his first term as president was tainted by a recession, high unemployment and graft allegations.

In 2019, documents published by WikiLeaks suggested that government officials took bribes from an Icelandic firm in exchange for continued access to Namibia's fishing grounds.

The "fish rot" scandal threatened Geingob's prospects of a second term, with the head of state also coming under fire for pumping money into a bloated administration and granting contracts to foreign rather than local companies.

His share of the vote dropped considerably in 2019 from the 2014 height of 87 percent, but he was still able to comfortably sail to victory with 56 percent of preferences.

RelatedA tale of two genocides: Why Namibia has taken a stand against Germany

Football lover

He suffered a couple of health scares in his later years, having undergone brain surgery in 2013 and a heart valve surgery in South Africa in June 2023.

An avid football fan, he played the sport as a young man, which earned him the nickname "Danger Point".

He was married three times, in 1967, 1993 and again in 2015 and had as many children. His last consort, Monica Geingos is a lawyer and businesswoman.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us