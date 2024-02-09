In Pictures: A journey through Pakistan's general elections
In Pictures: A journey through Pakistan's general electionsDocumenting the vibrancy, diversity, and democratic spirit of Pakistan's electoral landscape
Ink-stained fingers: A symbol of civic duty and pride as voters mark their ballots in Pakistan  / Photo: Reuters
February 9, 2024

The outcome of general election in Pakistan teeters on a razor's edge, with the main political parties locked in a battle for supremacy.

Amidst the uncertainty, a sense of camaraderie prevails as citizens from all walks of life converge at polling stations, eager to exercise their democratic rights.

From the vibrant bazaars of Lahore to the dusty alleyways of Karachi, snapshots of hope and determination adorn the canvas of election day.

Amidst the chaos, one thing remains certain – the resilience of the Pakistani people, determined to shape their own destiny amidst the ebb and flow of politics. Here are some pictures from election day:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
