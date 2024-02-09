TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Türkiye's first astronaut returns to Earth
Türkiye's inaugural crewed space mission comes to an end as astronaut Alper Gezeravci splashes down off the coast of Florida, having completed 13 experiments on the ISS.
SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Türkiye's first astronaut returns to Earth
Axiom Mission 3 crew during their time aboard the International Space Station. From left to right: Marcus Wandt, Michael Lopez-Alegria, Alper Gezeravci, and Walter Villadei. / Others
February 9, 2024

SpaceX Dragon Capsule Freedom carrying the Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew, including Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravci, has splashed down successfully off the coast of Florida following their 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The capsule undocked from the ISS on Wednesday and began its journey back to Earth. The return process took around 47 hours and concluded on Friday when the capsule descended onto the ocean. The crew was swiftly recovered by standby teams.

Ax-3’s all-European crew includes Axiom Space chief astronaut and former ISS commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, representing Spain and the US as the Ax-3 mission commander. In 2022, he led Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first private mission to the ISS.

The mission pilot is Colonel Walter Villadei from the Italian Air Force. Gezeravci, an F-16 fighter pilot, is taking part in Ax-3 as a mission specialist alongside Swedish astronaut Marcus Wandt from the European Space Agency.

The Ax-3 crew had been launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 19 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Its crew docked at the International Space Station the next day on January 20.

During their over-two-week stay on the station, Turkish Air Force pilot Colonel Alper Gezeravci and his three crewmates from Spain, Italy, and Sweden carried out over 30 scientific experiments, about half of them by Gezeravci himself.

The crew's scheduled return was postponed several times due to bad weather.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us