Israel fears American recognition of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza, Israeli media reported.

"Political sources in Israel expressed their concern about the intense activity of the American administration to promote the idea of establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip under a unified government based on what is known as a renewed Palestinian authority," according to the Maariv newspaper on Friday.

"According to American officials, the State Department is considering recognising a Palestinian state as part of a comprehensive political initiative," it said.

The newspaper described the step, if it were to take place, as a "political tsunami."

To this day, successive American administrations have refused to recognise a Palestinian state, linking it to Palestinians and Israelis reaching an agreement.

Washington also opposed Palestine obtaining full membership in the UN by thwarting Palestinian requests for membership through the Security Council, most recently in 2011.

But Israel has begun to notice that the Biden administration is seriously considering recognising a Palestinian state even without Israel's approval, according to the newspaper.

"US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently ordered his office staff to prepare organised work for the possibility of American or international unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state and not through negotiations with Israel or through Israeli approval," it said.

"This issue was raised during the talks Blinken held with Israeli officials during his visit to Israel in the past two days."

"In light of the information received from the American administration and European countries that are also partners in the step, senior officials in Israel express their concern about what they describe as the Biden administration's fascination with the idea of establishing a Palestinian state and recognising it unilaterally as a means of putting pressure on Israel," it added.

Western interest in recognising Palestine?

Maariv quoted an unnamed Israeli political source who said: "The idea of recognising a Palestinian state is gaining momentum and is being promoted on the ground."

It said: "It is no coincidence that a series of Western leaders recently announced their support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, and this includes leaders who were considered right-wing and most supportive of Israel, such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni."

"The Americans continue to promote the idea of a renewed Palestinian Authority," said the source, noting that "at the same time, the current authority in Ramallah is in the process of introducing reform, and this is consistent with the US' demand to prove that it has already become a body that meets the definition of a renewed authority."

"Palestinian reform includes changes within the government, changing the nature of the management of the security services, and there is talk of a new technocratic government," the official added.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated days ago that his country could officially recognise a Palestinian state after a ceasefire in besieged Gaza without waiting for the outcome of two-state solution talks that may continue for years between Israel and the Palestinians.

However, he linked the UK's recognition of Palestine with Hamas stepping down.

At the end of January, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington seeks to establish an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.

Miller said President Joe Biden believes it is the best way to ensure peace and security for Israel, the Palestinians and the region as a whole.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told the US he is opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any postwar scenario.

The prime minister pledged to continue a military invasion until Israel achieves a decisive victory against the Palestinian resistance group, something many analysts said is impossible.

Israel has killed 27,947 Palestinians and wounded 67,459 others so far in its brutal war on the blockaded enclave.