No obstacle to F-16 sale to Türkiye as review period in US Congress ends
The 15-day review and objection period in the US Congress ends with no obstacle to the start of the sale among relevant institutions under the US Arms Export Control Act (AECA).
The US State Department approved on January 27 the pending $23 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernisation kits to Türkiye, sending formal notification to Congress. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
February 11, 2024

An important stage regarding the sale of F-16s from the US to Türkiye passed, as the review and objection process in the Congress was overcome.

In the 15-day review and objection process that began after the official notification sent to Congress by the US State Department on January 26, the only objection presented to the Senate on Saturday was by Kentucky senator, Rand Paul.

While Paul's proposal was referred to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, no action was taken on the proposal there.

Thus, after the official notification from the US administration, the 15-day period in Congress ended Saturday night, and there is no obstacle to the start of the process related to the sale among relevant institutions under the US Arms Export Control Act (AECA).

'Türkiye's F-16 fleet is critical to NATO's strenght'

"Congress’s decision this week to approve Türkiye’s acquisition of 40 new and 79 upgraded F-16 aircraft is a great step forward. Türkiye’s F-16 fleet is critical to NATO’s strength, ensuring future interoperability among Allies,” said US Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry L. Flake, about the recent development on F-16 sale to Türkiye.

This period is specified as 15 days for NATO member countries, and 30 days for non-NATO member countries, according to the AECA law.

The US State Department approved on January 27 the pending $23 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernisation kits to Türkiye, sending formal notification to Congress. The approval came after Türkiye ratified Sweden’s NATO membership.

Türkiye made a request to the US in October 2021 to purchase 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft, as well as 79 modernisation kits to upgrade its remaining aircraft.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
