Turkish weightlifter Cansu Bektas has become the European champion at the European Weightlifting Championships.

On the inaugural day of the championship held in Sofia, Bulgaria, Cansu Bektas clinched the top spot on Monday in the women's 45 kg snatch category by successfully lifting 75 kilograms, securing her place atop the podium.

Maria Garcia Rincon from Spain secured second place with a lift of 72 kilograms, while Mey Nguen Nadezlida from Bulgaria claimed third place with a lift of 69 kilograms.

Meanwhile, Turkish weightlifter Gamze Altun shattered the European record in the 45 kg category at the European Weightlifting Championships.

Altun's impressive lift of 92 kilograms in the clean-and-jerk event earned her the coveted gold medal.