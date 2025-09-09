The EU foreign policy chief on Tuesday called on Russia to abandon its war in Ukraine and return to the negotiating table, stressing that the West is united in providing Kiev with security guarantees.

Speaking at the European Parliament’s first plenary session after the summer recess, Kaja Kallas said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has zero interest in peace and will not stop the war until he is forced to.”

She said that the EU and its member states have provided nearly €169 billion in financial support to Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022, including more than €63 billion in military aid.

“This year alone, member states will provide more than ever before, €25 billion. To date, they have delivered 80 percent of our target of 2 million rounds of ammunition. By October, we aim to reach 100 percent,” she said.

Kallas underlined that Western allies are aligned on long-term security commitments.

“The West is united in providing security guarantees to Ukraine. There are now serious pledges on the table from the Coalition of the Willing,” she said.

She recalled that on September 4, a day after the coalition met in Paris, Putin threatened attacks on any Western presence on the ground, including peacekeepers. “This represents a serious escalation from Russia and directly undermines European security,” Kallas warned.

“Our message to Russia is simple: this war is not winnable. Leave the battlefield and come to the table with Ukraine,” she said.