Mohammed Khader goes from one pharmacy to another in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, desperately searching for his relatives' medicines amid a deepening shortage after months of war.

"This is the fifth pharmacy I've looked in," said the young man who was displaced from Jabalia refugee camp to Rafah.

He is just one of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians driven into the territory's southernmost city by Israel's relentless attacks.

"I found only one type out of three types (of medication) prescribed by the doctor. My father has a perforated eardrum from the shelling and is in constant pain," Khader said.

He said his sister has chronic lupus and needs four types of treatment, but only one is available.

"Her health is deteriorating quickly. She's in severe pain and we cannot do anything."

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza warned this week of "a shortage of medications and medical supplies and the inability to supply more than 60 percent of the essential list of basic primary health care medicines".

It said 350,000 people in Gaza who have chronic diseases do not have medication, warning of "serious health complications for patients".

Catastrophic period

Pharmacist Mohammed Sahwil said from his pharmacy in Rafah that health care in the territory is going through "a catastrophic period".

"Not all types of medication are available, especially for chronic diseases such as heart, pressure, diabetes and cancer," he said. "There's a shortage of children's medications, antibiotics and even painkillers."

"Even alternative medicines that may help in some cases ran out several months ago."

At another pharmacy, Abdul Hadi Dahir apologised to a man searching for Parkinson's medication, as a frustrated woman also left the shop empty-handed.

"The need for medicines has peaked, especially with the spread of disease and epidemics due to overcrowding, poor nutrition and living conditions," Dahir said.

He said many people he sees display symptoms of hepatitis.

"We feel helpless. There are no medications and we cannot intervene without doctors' instructions."

Around 1.4 million Palestinians, more than half the Gaza population, are now packed into Rafah in dire humanitarian conditions and at high risk from disease, according to the United Nations.

The Health Ministry has warned that the cramming together of so many displaced people and the cold weather "has increased the spread of respiratory and skin diseases and other infectious diseases" including hepatitis A.

In western Rafah, more than 200 people queued outside the Kuwaiti Hospital pharmacy, waiting for their turn with medical prescriptions in hand.

"We stand for hours to get a single pill," said Jihan al Quqa, who arrived at the pharmacy early in the morning. "They give us a pain reliever, but there are no antibiotics or treatments. The children and the elderly are sick."