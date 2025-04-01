Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil may continue to challenge the legality of his arrest by immigration authorities in New Jersey, rather than in Louisiana where he is being held, a US judge has ruled.

The decision by US District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday means any appeals in the Palestinian activist's case will be heard by the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals, which has a 6-6 split between active judges appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents, instead of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the country's most conservative appeals court.

Khalil's case is seen as a test of Republican President Donald Trump's efforts to deport pro-Palestine activists who have not been charged with any crime. His lawyers say Trump's administration improperly targeted him for his political views and prominence in student protests.

The Trump administration said it has revoked the visas of hundreds of foreign students it says took part in the protests that swept college campuses protesting the US government's complicity in Gaza genocide and military support of Israel.

The government says Khalil, 30, and other international students who take part are harming US foreign policy interests.

The jurisdictional dispute arose because Khalil, a legal permanent resident who was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, spent several hours in a New Jersey detention facility after his March 8 arrest in neighbouring Manhattan.

Khalil's defence lawyers said that made New Jersey an adequate forum for him to challenge the government's effort to deport him in a separate case in immigration court. But government lawyers argued that such cases, known as habeas corpus petitions, must be brought in whatever district a detainee is being held.

At a hearing on March 28, Farbiarz said it was his hope that "judges are judges, and they're going to see things the same way in whatever place."

Khalil's lawyers have also asked Farbiarz to release him from jail while the case plays out, in part so he can be with his American citizen wife Noor Abdalla for the birth of their first child.

Abdalla's due date is on April 28, according to a letter from her doctor filed in court.