WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Judge rules Columbia University grad Mahmoud Khalil's case to remain in New Jersey
Decision by US District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey means any appeals in the student's case will be heard by 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals.
Judge rules Columbia University grad Mahmoud Khalil's case to remain in New Jersey
Demonstrators gather on the day of a hearing for Mahmoud Khalil in Newark, New Jersey [Reuters] / Reuters
April 1, 2025

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil may continue to challenge the legality of his arrest by immigration authorities in New Jersey, rather than in Louisiana where he is being held, a US judge has ruled.

The decision by US District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday means any appeals in the Palestinian activist's case will be heard by the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals, which has a 6-6 split between active judges appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents, instead of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the country's most conservative appeals court.

Khalil's case is seen as a test of Republican President Donald Trump's efforts to deport pro-Palestine activists who have not been charged with any crime. His lawyers say Trump's administration improperly targeted him for his political views and prominence in student protests.

The Trump administration said it has revoked the visas of hundreds of foreign students it says took part in the protests that swept college campuses protesting the US government's complicity in Gaza genocide and military support of Israel.

The government says Khalil, 30, and other international students who take part are harming US foreign policy interests.

The jurisdictional dispute arose because Khalil, a legal permanent resident who was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, spent several hours in a New Jersey detention facility after his March 8 arrest in neighbouring Manhattan.

Khalil's defence lawyers said that made New Jersey an adequate forum for him to challenge the government's effort to deport him in a separate case in immigration court. But government lawyers argued that such cases, known as habeas corpus petitions, must be brought in whatever district a detainee is being held.

At a hearing on March 28, Farbiarz said it was his hope that "judges are judges, and they're going to see things the same way in whatever place."

Khalil's lawyers have also asked Farbiarz to release him from jail while the case plays out, in part so he can be with his American citizen wife Noor Abdalla for the birth of their first child.

Abdalla's due date is on April 28, according to a letter from her doctor filed in court.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Like it or not: the button that changed everything
Like it or not: the button that changed everything
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Türkiye: What we know so far
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Türkiye: What we know so far
Indonesia seizes ship carrying methamphetamine, cocaine worth $426 million
Indonesia seizes ship carrying methamphetamine, cocaine worth $426 million
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks in Türkiye
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks in Türkiye
US-UAE business dialogue launches in Abu Dhabi as Trump concludes Gulf tour
US-UAE business dialogue launches in Abu Dhabi as Trump concludes Gulf tour
Health officials declare polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea
Health officials declare polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea
From famous to infamous: Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation appeal
From famous to infamous: Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation appeal
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
A nation bows its head — Uruguay honours Mujica in final goodbye
A nation bows its head — Uruguay honours Mujica in final goodbye
Trump encourages Apple to bring production home to US instead of India
Trump encourages Apple to bring production home to US instead of India
Crucial meetings in Istanbul set stage for Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Crucial meetings in Istanbul set stage for Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Turkish foreign minister, US, Russian, Ukrainian delegations to meet in Istanbul on May 16
Turkish foreign minister, US, Russian, Ukrainian delegations to meet in Istanbul on May 16
Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers, US secretary of state hold trilateral meeting in Antalya
Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers, US secretary of state hold trilateral meeting in Antalya
Türkiye's Fidan meets Russian delegation in Istanbul ahead of Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye's Fidan meets Russian delegation in Istanbul ahead of Ukraine peace talks
UAE to invest $1.4T in US over next 10 years: MBZ
UAE to invest $1.4T in US over next 10 years: MBZ
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us