TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
The meeting between the Turkish foreign minister and the Russian president lasted approximately one hour, in which Ukraine developments were discussed following Istanbul peace talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow / Reuters
14 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has been received by Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital, Moscow, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The meeting started at 7.30 pm local time (1630 GMT) on Monday and lasted approximately one hour, the sources added.

They said the meeting addressed recent initiatives aimed at ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as developments following peace talks held in Istanbul on May 16.

Putin and Fidan also discussed bilateral issues in the fields of economy and energy.

Fidan earlier met with Vladimir Medinsky, Moscow's chief negotiator with Kiev.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
