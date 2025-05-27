A shooting incident in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park killed two people and injured at least nine on Monday night, television station Action News, which is affiliated with ABC News, reported.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated that the deceased include one adult male and one adult female.

Three teenagers aged 15 to 17 were also injured.

At least two victims were juveniles, the station cited police as saying and added that the victims' ages were not yet known.

No weapons have been recovered and no one is under custody, the commissioner added.

The names of the victims have not been released.