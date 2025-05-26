The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned what it described as a series of provocative acts by Israeli officials and illegal settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem, warning that such actions reflect broader efforts to alter the city’s historic and demographic fabric.

The statement on Monday criticised an Israeli government minister for storming the Al-Aqsa compound and denounced a member of the Israeli Knesset who unfurled the Israeli flag within the sacred site.

It also condemned “provocative acts” carried out by extremist settlers during a march in the occupied East Jerusalem, describing them as part of an ongoing pattern of escalation.

“These actions are a manifestation of Israel’s policies of genocide and forced displacement against the Palestinian people, as well as its attempts to change the historical and demographic identity of the occupied Palestinian territories,” the ministry said.

TRT Global - Live TRT Global - Live 🔗

Ankara also stressed that such measures will not alter the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The Netanyahu government’s attempts will never change the established status of Al-Aqsa,” the statement concluded.

Türkiye has consistently voiced strong opposition to Israeli activities in the occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for restraint and the protection of Palestinian rights under international law.