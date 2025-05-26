The three-day Turkish Festival showcasing the rich heritage, flavours and artistry of Türkiye came to a close this weekend in the US city of Chicago, with organisers hailing the event as a turning point in making Turkish culture a lasting part of the city's diverse cultural landscape.

Held at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, visitors at one of North America's most comprehensive Turkish festivals were treated to traditional cuisine, handicrafts, live performances and interactive art demonstrations. The event opened Friday with a vibrant parade by a traditional Ottoman military band, or mehter.

Visitors explored more than 200 booths offering delicacies from various regions of Türkiye, including dishes presented by celebrated Turkish chef Ramazan Bingol.

Others tried their hand at centuries-old art forms such as paper marbling (ebru), illumination (tezhip), ceramics and calligraphy, brought to life by Turkish artisans specially invited for the occasion and coordinated by Rumeysa Ozperk, head of the festival’s art team.

“We had eight artists and seven different art forms on display, including paper marbling (ebru), filography, wood printing, calligraphy, plate painting, and porcelain clay crown workshops,” Ozperk told Anadolu Agency.

“Especially ebru and tezhip drew intense interest. While many visitors were foreigners, Turkish attendees also deepened their cultural connection through these arts. Over the three days, we welcomed nearly a thousand visitors, held workshops, and made some sales, which made us very happy.”

Speaking on the final day of festivities, Halil Demir, co-founder of the festival’s organising committee, said the event exceeded expectations and has cemented its place in the city’s cultural calendar.

“First, I thank God,” Demir told Anadolu Agency. “We brought something to Chicago that neither Muslim communities nor many Americans had witnessed before — a well-organised, disciplined, and beautiful festival” that introduced the richness of Turkish culture.

“Today I see clearly that the Turkish Festival has become part of Chicago’s cultural fabric,” Demir said. “This will continue (in the years ahead), hopefully, and I truly believe that next year you will see large crowds of Americans coming here. You will see the beauty of Turkish culture reflected more broadly among the people of Chicago.”

“If our mayors and our ambassador didn’t see how meaningful this event was, they would not have invested so much of their time,” Demir said. “This is the beginning … The festival now stands on its feet, and we will see it mature and grow.”

Demir said the overwhelmingly positive feedback from guests — many of whom sent thank-you emails and letters — reflects growing curiosity and appreciation for Türkiye’s culture and tourism.

“I wish I could show you the letters and emails we received. People were genuinely happy,” said Demir. “We brought together so much beauty and so many people — without charging high prices.”

The organisers now hope to expand the festival’s reach beyond Chicago in the years ahead, bringing similar experiences to other parts of the US where Turkish communities reside.

“I’m confident this will grow,” Demir added.

“Wherever Turkish minorities live, word will spread, and people will want us to come there as well."