Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
The University of Tokyo considers to accept Harvard University students if they are barred from studying at the Ivy League institute.
Last week, the Trump administration took away Harvard University's ability to enrol foreign students and force existing foreign students to transfer or lose their legal status by deciding to revoke the university’s certification of its Student and Exchange Visitor Programme. / AFP
The University of Tokyo plans to temporarily accept international students affected by Harvard’s admissions suspension, allowing them to take classes and earn credits until they can resume their studies elsewhere.

The Trump’s administration has moved to end Harvard's ability to enrol foreign students and force existing foreign students to transfer or lose their legal status by deciding to revoke the university’s certification of its Student and Exchange Visitor Programme.

A US judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to prevent foreign students from attending Harvard, amid a worsening fight between the White House and the prestigious university.

A US judge, however, temporarily blocked the move and the legality of the administration’s decision is under review.

The suspension of Harvard University's acceptance of international students will not take effect for the time being, as a federal district court issued a temporary injunction on May 23.

Building on its 2022 initiative to support students displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war—with access to labs, housing, financial aid, language lessons, and counseling—the university of Tokyo aims to extend similar support to impacted Harvard students. 

The same system will be applied to international students at Harvard University, according to the university. Besides financial aid, the programme also offers Japanese language lessons and counselling services. The university said it is still exploring details.

Japan has also urged Washington to minimise any impact on Japanese students enrolled at Harvard.

Harvard says the US government’s action violates the First Amendment and will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”

Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
