Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died in the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year-term, Russia's federal penitentiary service has said. Western governments immediately attacked the Kremlin over the death of the "most outspoken" critic of President Vladimir Putin.

Russia

A Kremlin spokesman said President Vladimir Putin has been told about Navalny's death.

Russia's investigative committee said it has launched a procedural probe into the death.

"The death of a person is always a tragedy," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Instead of sweeping accusations, one ought to show restraint and wait for the official results of the forensic medical examination," it added responding to Western accusations.

Navalny's family

Navalny's mother , Lyudmila Navalny, was quoted by the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta as saying: "I don't want to hear any condolences. We saw him in prison on the Feb 12, in a meeting. He was alive, healthy and happy."

Navalny aides

Navalny aide,Volkov said he was unable to confirm the death, adding Navalny's lawyer was travelling to the site of the prison where the opposition leader had been serving his sentence.

Navalny deputy, Zhdanov said relatives of Navalny should be notified of his death within 24 hours, but no notifications have been made.

Nobel Lauraete , Dmitry Muratov

Speaking to Reuters, Muratov called the death "murder" and said that he believed prison conditions had led to Navalny's demise.

United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "First and foremost, if these reports are accurate, our hearts go out to his wife and his family. Beyond that, his death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built. Russia is responsible for this.

"We'll be talking to the many other countries concerned about Alexey Navalny, especially if these reports bear out to be true."

White House national security adviserJake Sullivan: "If it's confirmed, it is a terrible tragedy. And given the Russian government's long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents, it raises real and obvious questions about what happened here."

Germany

German chancellor Olaf Scholz : "I met Navalny here in Berlin when he was trying to recover in Germany from the poisoning attack and also talked to him about the great courage it takes to return to his country. And he has probably now paid for this courage with his life."

German Foreign Minister : "Like no one else, Alexey Navalny was a symbol for a free and democratic Russia. That is precisely the reason he had to die."

German finance minister: "Alexey Navalny fought for a democratic Russia. For that, Putin tortured him to death."

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "It is obvious: he was killed by Putin, as thousands of others were tortured and martyred by this one ‘creature’. Putin does not care who dies as long as he keeps his position. And that is why he should not keep anything. Putin should lose everything and answer for what he has done."

United Kingdom

PM Rishi Sunak: "This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexey Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life."

British Foreign Minister David Cameron: "We should hold Putin accountable for this."

France

French Foreign Minister Stepahne Oreign said: "Alexey Navalny paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression. His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime."

Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said: "Dreadful news about Alexey Navalny. My thoughts are with his family and friends. The Russian authorities, and President Putin personally, are responsible for Alexey Navalny no longer being alive."

European Union

EU Council President Charles Michel said: "Alexey Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice. The EU holds the Russian regime solely responsible for this tragic death."

EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said: "Deeply disturbed and saddened by news of the death of Alexey Navalny. Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his own people. A grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about. Let's unite in our fight to safeguard the freedom and safety of those who dare to stand up against autocracy."

NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was "deeply saddened and disturbed" by the reports of Navalny's death. "We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death."

Netherlands

Dutch PM Mark Rutte: Navalny's death "illustrates the unprecedented brutality of the Russian regime. Navalny fought for democratic values and against corruption. He had to pay for his struggle with death while he was held under the harshest and most inhumane conditions. I wish his family, loved ones and everyone who fought with him for change in Russia much strength."

Belgium

Belgian PM Alexander De Croo: "His tragic death again underscores why we will continue to support Ukraine. Russia will not prevail in Ukraine. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Navalny and all brave Russian political prisoners."

Latvia

Latvian President Edgars : "Whatever your thoughts about Alexey Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That's a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia's current regime. My condolences to the family and friends."

Czechoslovakia

Czech Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavsky: "It’s still the case that just as Russia treats its foreign policy, it treats its citizens. It has turned into a violent state that kills people who dream of a better future, like Nemtsov or now Navalny - imprisoned and tortured to death for standing up to Putin. Rest in peace."