On the afternoon of February 1, Salwa Sadek stepped into a recently opened mosque in Doha that was exclusively built for women.

After a long day’s work, the 26-year-old journalist was delighted to see the courtyard of the mosque adorned with plants and greenery, imbuing the surroundings with the feeling of an oasis.

"It's very healing from when you first step foot in, and you feel it's a safe space. The design itself makes you feel genuinely welcomed here," Sadek tells TRT World.

The place of worship she speaks of is Al Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women in Qatar, inaugurated by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned. Built to foster an inclusive Muslim society, the mosque is located in the heart of Education City—a sprawling 12-square-kilometre campus housing multiple educational and research institutes in Doha.

While conventional mosques often have designated sections for women, one may question the necessity of building a new one exclusively for them. Such questions, unsurprisingly, may arise from individuals, particularly men, who haven’t been into such spaces.

Contrary to the expansive, well-lit spaces allocated for male worshippers, Muslim women often find themselves in smaller, darker, and less well-maintained areas for prayer.

For example, when asked about her previous experiences with most other mosques she has been to, Salwa says she felt like praying in a little tiny box.

"You can't see any part of the mosque. It’s as if I would rather pray at home rather than be trapped in these four walls," she says.

But Al-Mujadilah stands as a response to this disparity, offering Muslim women a haven where they can experience worship in an environment tailored to their multifaceted needs, fostering inclusivity, and affirming the importance of equal spiritual engagement for all.

Building a mosque, building a community

Al-Mujadilah was established following comprehensive and in-depth studies aimed at understanding the fundamental and primary needs of contemporary Muslim women in today’s society where they are much more involved in different aspects of social life.

“We see that the public sphere is full of Muslim women. But there isn’t really a place for Muslim women to come to where they can address their integrated needs from a spiritual and religious perspective,” says Dr Sohaira Siddiqui, the Executive Director of Al-Mujadilah Mosque in an interview with TRT World.

Salwa also underscores this need for a space and a sense of community, noting that although many mosques provide spaces for women, they are mostly secluded and isolated from both the mosque architecture and the rest of the jama’ah, the congregation in the mosque.

"We're just secluded and isolated as if those who designed the mosque don't consider the spiritual experience of women worshipping in a mosque."

This isolation, as Salwa points out, extends beyond physical space, causing many Muslim women to feel disconnected from the broader Muslim community.

So, what is essential to create a community where Muslim women can once again feel a strong sense of connection? A glance back at prophetic tradition provides the answer.

Following the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad

Building Masjid al Nabawi was one of the initial endeavours Prophet Muhammad undertook upon emigrating from Mecca to Medina.

This initiative aimed to establish a vibrant and thriving Muslim community in a new city, fostering integration between newcomers and hosts and creating a profound sense of belonging, brotherhood, and sisterhood among Muslims.

The mosque was a humble open-air structure with columns crafted from palm trees and a roof adorned with palm branches. Over the years, it evolved into a hub, serving as a community centre, refuge, legal court, and educational institution for Muslims.

As Dr Sohaira notes, “The masjid wasn't simply just a place where you prayed and you left. It was a place that you came to and you were able to take classes there, you were able to meet people there, you were able to engage in conversations beyond just the prayers.”

Drawing inspiration from this prophetic tradition and recognising the nuanced connection between community-building and providing a safe and welcoming space for women, the concept of Al-Mujadilah was conceived.

Aligned with another prophetic tradition emphasising the construction of mosques in harmony with nature, Al-Mujadilah Centre deliberately designed a holistic space for women including a mosque, garden, library, learning centre and cafe.

Al-Mujadilah embodies a conscious integration with nature, showcasing bright spaces illuminated by hundreds of light cones. Centred around two olive trees piercing through the roof, reaching towards the sky— the building itself represents the continuous growth and collective striving of Muslim women.

A mosque embracing all women

At Al-Mujadilah Mosque, there is no designated male imam. Women take the lead in congregational prayers, and unless there is a specific occasion inviting male visitors, the public spaces are exclusively reserved for women.

The mosque and its centre are meticulously designed to address the diverse needs of women from all walks of life. Accessibility is prioritised throughout the entire building, from the parking lot to classrooms, ensuring it is disability-friendly. This inclusivity extends beyond physical design to the programs offered within the learning centre.

Dr. Sohaira provides detailed insights into their dedicated efforts to create an inclusive environment for all women, explaining, “For Ramadan, we are introducing a terrace exclusively designed for mothers and children. Beyond catering to the needs of mothers and children, we are also setting up sensory rooms tailored for children with additional needs.”

Acknowledging the hurdles faced by women attending the mosque due to their children's special requirements, they have recruited individuals, specifically focusing on children with additional needs during the Taraweh prayers.

“By creating designated areas and appointing individuals to engage with and entertain the children, we aim to ensure that they are not overwhelmed by the large number of people inside the mosque. This approach allows mothers the opportunity to engage in prayer with peace of mind,” she adds.

Rooted in Quranic legacy

Every detail about the mosque, including its name, has been chosen with a specific purpose. The mosque derives its name from a chapter in the Quran called Al-Mujadilah, meaning “she who discourses.” This chapter is named after Khawla bint Tha’labah, one of the female companions of Prophet Muhammad.

Khawla approached the Prophet seeking redress for her improper divorce. Her plea not only led to the revelation of the initial verses of the Chapter Al-Mujadilah but also brought about a modification in the laws of divorce, shaping Islamic jurisprudence to this day.

She exemplifies the legacy of women in Islam who identify issues and turn directly to Allah for assistance. In the narratives of other Muslim women like Hajar, Maryam, and Asiyah mentioned in the Quran, the reader witnesses women confronting seemingly insurmountable challenges.

In their moments of greatest need, they implored Allah directly, and their prayers were answered. Their actions have left an enduring impact not only on their immediate communities but also on Muslim society at large.

Inspired by the rich history of Muslim women's contributions and the dynamic nature of the Islamic intellectual tradition, Al-Mujadilah is committed to creating a nurturing space for female visitors, empowering them to recognise their potential and influence within their community.

Ensuring that they are heard, with their needs seen, cherished, and empowered, these women can become prominent figures, much like Khawla, within their community.

Salwa, concluding her reflections on her first mosque visit, expressed a profound sense of home and belonging, stating, "Truly, it felt like home, indicating they successfully achieved the women's centre's overarching goal."