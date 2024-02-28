Wednesday, February 28, 2024

2031 GMT — At least six children have died of malnutrition in two Gaza hospitals, Palestinian officials said as overall toll for Palestinians killed in the almost five-month Israeli-waged war neared 30,000.

Two children died of "dehydration and malnutrition" at Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, officials said, calling for "immediate action" from international institutions to prevent more such deaths.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported deaths of four infants at Kamal Adwan Hospital, adding that seven others remain in critical condition, facing severe risks due to the prevailing drought and malnutrition caused by Israeli siege.

UN agencies have sounded the alarm about the dire humanitarian conditions and warned of a looming famine in Gaza's north.

1902 GMT –– Food aid reaches north Gaza for first time in weeks

Aid convoys carrying food reached northern Gaza this week, Israeli officials and witnesses said, the first major delivery in a month to the devastated, isolated area, where the UN has warned of worsening starvation among hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid Israel’s offensive.

The increasing alarm over hunger across Gaza has fueled international calls for a ceasefire as the US, Egypt and Qatar work to secure a deal between Israel and Hamas for a pause in fighting and the release of some of the hostages seized by Hamas in its October 7 attack.

Mediators hope to reach an agreement before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts around March 10. But so far, Israel and Hamas have remained far apart in public on their demands.

1856 GMT –– US urges Israel to let Muslims worship at Al Aqsa during Ramadan

The United States urged Israel to allow Muslims to worship at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem during Ramadan, after a far-right minister proposed barring Palestinians from the occupied West Bank from praying there.

"As it pertains to Al Aqsa, we continue to urge Israel to facilitate access to Temple Mount for peaceful worshippers during Ramadan consistent with past practice," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, using the Jewish term for the site.

"That's not just the right thing to do, it's not just a matter of granting people religious freedom that they deserve and to which they have a right, but it's also a matter that directly is important to Israel's security," he said.

"It is not in Israel's security interest to inflame tensions in the West Bank or in the broader region."

1756 GMT –– Israeli troops mistakenly fire into own territory five times since outbreak of Gaza conflict

Army forces mistakenly fired into Israeli territory at least five times since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, according to local media.

Damage was reported to buildings from tank shelling on at least two occasions, Haaretz newspaper reported.

In one incident, a shell fired at a building inside Gaza passed through the structure and hit Sderot's city hall, causing minor damage. On another occasion, a tank fired at an observation post inside Israel and another tank fire triggered sirens to sound in the settlements of Ein Hashlosha, Nirim and Nir Oz.

In another incident, an Israeli tank fired two shells into the Hanita settlement on Israel’s border with Lebanon, damaging two homes. The army dismissed the platoon commander as a result of the incident.

1643 GMT –– Several Palestinians killed as Israel launches fresh air strikes

Several Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in war-battered Gaza, according to local media.

An Israeli air strike targeted the town of al Qarara north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, leaving at least six people dead and several others injured, Wafa news agency reported.

Several Palestinians were also killed and injured in another Israeli strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Wafa said.

1635 GMT –– China urges world to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

China called on the international community to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza by removing obstacles to humanitarian aid in the face of Israeli attacks.

China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Dai Bing said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Gaza "has sunk into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," China Daily reported.

The violence "goes beyond the bottom line of human morality and conscience, as millions of people in Gaza are suffering the pain of losing their loved ones or still unable to find safe shelter after multiple times of forced displacement," he said.

"People lack the most basic safety guarantees and supplies for survival and are constantly faced with the threat of death, hunger, and disease," he added. "Women and children are living in fear and desperation every single day."

1632 GMT –– Last functioning hospital in northern Gaza faces closure

The only functioning hospital in northern Gaza is at risk of halting operations amid a fuel shortage, according to its director.

"Kamal Adwan Hospital will be out of service today as fuel has run out," Hossam Abu Safiya, the hospital’s director, told a press conference. He said several patients, including four children, had lost their lives at the facility due to a lack of food, medicine and fuel.

"Thousands will be deprived of medical service if the hospital stopped," Abu Safiya warned. "All surgeries have already stopped completely at the hospital," he added.

1555 GMT –– Germany criticises Netanyahu’s post-war Gaza plan

Germany sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recently unveiled plan for post-war Gaza.

Sebastian Fischer, the German Foreign Ministry spokesman, underlined that finding a solution to Gaza’s post-war order must include all relevant parties, above all the Palestinian Authority, and the neighbouring Arab states.

"The current version of the plan calls for Israel’s indefinite security control over the entire area west of Jordan, including Gaza, the occupied West Bank, also the Area A administered by the Palestinian Authority, and the plan explicitly rejects a two-state solution," Fischer told a news conference in Berlin.

"If implemented, the plan would be incompatible with the G7 guidelines, and would also violate the Oslo Accords with regard to the West Bank. For us, it is clear that long-term security for Israel can only be achieved if the security and rights of the Palestinians are also guaranteed," he stressed.

1456 GMT –– Israel demolishes three Palestinian homes despite European outcry

Israeli forces raided Al Walaja, south of occupied East Jerusalem, and razed three houses on the pretext of lacking building permits, municipal chief Hadir al Araj told Anadolu news agency.

“Israel is doing everything to toughen conditions for the Palestinians to displace them from their lands,” he added.

The demolitions came one day after diplomatic missions of numerous EU members in Jerusalem and Ramallah slammed ongoing Israeli demolitions in the occupied West Bank.

1445 GMT –– Possible Gaza ceasefire should not collapse: Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended the UK's support for Washington's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza but expressed concern that if the agreement collapsed "within days," it would not be in everyone's favour.

Speaking to parliamentarians at the House of Commons, Sunak responded when asked if he shares the same stance as US President Joe Biden, who recently said he hopes ceasefire negotiations will be completed by this weekend.

He added that the UK should be proud of the contribution of "life-saving aid" to the people of Gaza.

1403 GMT –– UN refugee agency unable to safely deliver aid to northern Gaza amid Israeli fire

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it is still unable to safely deliver humanitarian aid to northern Gaza amid Israeli fire.

We "have been unable to reach northern Gaza and increasingly parts of southern Gaza, safely," UNRWA said in a statement. "Aid convoys reportedly continue to come under fire and are denied access by the Israeli authorities."

The refugee agency said that humanitarian aid flows into Gaza have dropped by 50 percent in February.

"The number of trucks entering Gaza remains well below the target of 500 per day, with significant difficulties bringing supplies in through both Kerem Shalom and Rafah," it added. "UNRWA trucks have struggled to enter the Gaza Strip due to security constraints and temporary closures at both crossings."

1312 GMT –– Egypt is hopeful of Gaza ceasefire deal in coming days: Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said that he is hopeful for a ceasefire deal in Gaza in the coming few days.

"We hope that a ceasefire will be reached in the coming days to start a real relief for our people in Gaza in all fields," Sisi said at an event in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Egypt, Qatar and the US are mediating between Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap.

Hamas, which is believed to be holding more than 130 Israeli hostages, demands an end to Israel’s deadly offensive in return for any hostage-prisoner swap deal with Tel Aviv.

1310 GMT –– Another 26 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting: military

Another 26 Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to the military.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,429 soldiers had been wounded since Israel expanded its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27, 2023.

According to military figures, at least 582 soldiers have been killed and 3,007 others injured since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7.

1222 GMT –– Israel won’t make gains in Gaza via political deals: Hamas

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that Israel and the US will not achieve through political deals what they failed to accomplish on the field in Gaza.

His statements came amid talks for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage-prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel.

"We tell Israel and the US that what they failed to impose in Gaza will not be achieved through political plots,” Haniyeh said at an event in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. He hinted that the Palestinian resistance group is ready to continue its fighting against Israeli forces during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, due to start next week.

The Hamas leader said Israeli threats to launch a ground attack in Rafah in southern Gaza "reflect the Nazi nature of the Israeli army."

1154 GMT –– Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon as tensions escalate

The Israeli army said that it hit Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon after detecting the launch of 10 missiles toward northern Israel.

Warplanes attacked a Hezbollah weapons depot and military structures in the vicinity of the Rameh area, southern Lebanon, the army said in a statement.

After receiving alerts in the Kiryat Shmona area, the army identified 10 missiles launched from Lebanon toward the Israeli territory, the statement added. Air defences successfully intercepted several missiles, it noted, adding that the army responded to the sources of fire within Lebanon.

The Army radio said a missile launched from Lebanon fell on a building in Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese border, without any casualties reported.

1034 GMT –– Israel detains 35 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has detained at least 35 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to a joint statement by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 7,305.

According to figures by the two rights groups, the total number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails exceeds 9,000, including 3,484 held under administrative detention with no trial or charge, 200 children, and 70 women.

1018 GMT –– 14 rockets fired from Lebanon on Kiryat Shmona town: Israeli media

Some 14 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel's northern areas, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Channel 12 news reported that 14 rockets were fired on the Kiryat Shmona town, causing damage to a building, with no injuries. Rocket sirens were activated in Israel's northern areas near the Lebanese borders, it added.

1000 GMT –– Michigan's strong 'uncommitted' vote shows Israel impact on Biden support

Joe Biden's campaign and top Democratic officials vowed to double down on efforts to win over voters as the US president aims to solve conflicts in the Middle East, after Michigan registered a stronger-than-anticipated protest vote over his support of Israel.

About 13.5 percent of Michigan Democrats cast a ballot for "uncommitted" in the primary, following a weeks-long push by activists, an Edison Research tally showed at midnight, EST.

With about half of all votes counted, the uncommitted vote was already over 61,000 votes, suggesting the final total will be many times expectations.

0909 GMT — Palestinian death toll hits 29,954 in Israel's Gaza war

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has said that at least 29,954 people have been killed in the territory during Israel's onslaught.

The toll includes at least 76 deaths in the past 24 hours, while 70,325 people have been wounded since the attacks began on October 7, a ministry statement said.

0823 GMT — Al Qassam Brigades says missiles bombed Israeli headquarters in north

The armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas has said it launched two missile salvos consisting of 40 Grad missiles from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on its Telegram channel it had bombed the headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade and the airport barracks in Beit Hilal.

0712 GMT — Hamas, Fatah to meet in Moscow for unified Palestine: report

Representatives of Hamas and Fatah will meet in Moscow on February 29 to discuss the formation of a unified Palestinian government and the rebuilding of Israel's besieged Gaza, the RIA state news agency has reported, citing the Palestinian ambassador to Russia.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also confirmed to RIA Novosti that such a meeting was planned.

2245 GMT — Palestine demands Israel cover Gaza reconstruction costs

The Palestinian Authority has demanded that Israel bear the financial burden of rebuilding Gaza and to demonstrate a greater commitment to maintaining the two-state solution.

"Israel must be held accountable for the devastation and casualties in the Gaza Strip and assume the responsibility for its reconstruction,'' Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said during a meeting with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tsuji Kiyoto in Ramallah.

Shtayyeh's government will serve as a caretaker administration until a new government can be formed after he resigned on Monday.

Shtayyeh also condemned Israel's actions, saying that it ''perpetrates severe atrocities against the Palestinian people, fosters apartheid and behaves as if it is immune to legal consequences.''

2200 GMT — US says Israel has not presented plan to protect civilians in case of Rafah invasion

The US has not been presented with any Israeli plan to secure the safety of civilians in Gaza in case of a military invasion on Rafah, the White House said.

"We've not been presented one. I can't speak for the Israelis and to what degree their planning has progressed and what that looks like," said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby at a press briefing.

Kirby noted that Israeli PM Netanyahu said that he tasked his generals with coming up with a plan.

