Thursday, February 29, 2024

1610 GMT –– Ukraine said it had destroyed a record number of Russian planes in February, at a time when ground forces are under increased pressure in the east.

AFP news agency was unable to verify the claims and Russian authorities do not comment.

"Our sky defenders have achieved the greatest results in downing Russian jets since October 2022," the Ukrainian defence ministry said.

It said 10 SU-34, two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 aircraft had been shot down in February. The tally included three Su-34s downed overnight which were "launching guided missiles at our infantry positions in the east," ground forces commander Oleksandr Pavliuk said.

1459 GMT –– Greece mulls transferring 32 howitzers to Ukraine

Greece considers transferring to Ukraine 32 World War II-era howitzers, which are not in active use, local media reported.

The Greek parliament’s special standing committee on armament programs and contacts is expected to discuss the transfer of the M101A1 model 105mm howitzers, according to the In.gr news outlet.

It said that the Czech Republic would acquire the howitzers as part of an intergovernmental deal worth €1.95 million ($2.11 million) with Greece and then send it to Ukraine.

1418 GMT –– Ukraine troop deployment comments thought through: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that all his comments on the war between Ukraine and Russia were carefully thought out, after he sparked an uproar by not ruling out sending Western troops.

Macron on Monday said that "everything that is necessary" must be done to ensure Russia's defeat after its invasion of Ukraine, alarming several European allies, including Germany.

"These are sufficiently serious issues; every one of the words that I say on this issue is weighed, thought through and measured," Macron told reporters. He declined to comment further.

1351 GMT –– European defence, foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine

European defence and foreign ministers will meet in Paris in the coming days to discuss further support for Ukraine and Moldova, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

He added that European states would discuss further concrete measures for Ukraine and how to defend countries being destabilised by Russia, notably Moldova.

1254 GMT –– Ukraine identified 511 war crime suspects, convicted 81

Ukraine has identified 511 people suspected of war crimes since Russia's February 2022 invasion and has already handed down 81 convictions, its prosecutor general said in Kiev.

Andriy Kostin was speaking at a war crimes conference alongside the chief prosecutors of Poland, Lithuania, Romania and the President of the EU justice arm, Eurojust.

At a press conference after their meeting, the prosecutors announced the signing of a two-year extension to the work of the Joint Investigation Team, an initiative by five European Union countries to probe war crimes in the conflict.

Russia has denied its troops committed war crimes, despite the conflict having killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians. The JIT is conducting what Eurojust chief Ladislav Harman called the “biggest investigation of war crimes in history.”

1136 GMT –– Poland may ban Russian agricultural imports, says PM Tusk

Poland doesn't rule out introducing a ban on agricultural products from Russia, the prime minister said during a visit to Warsaw by his counterpart from Latvia, which has already implemented such a ban.

Like much of Europe, Poland has been gripped by protests in recent weeks as farmers demonstrate against European Union environmental regulations and what they say is unfair competition from Ukraine since the bloc waived duties on imports in 2022. However, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said agricultural products from Russia and Belarus were also causing market distortions.

"Latvia decided to implement an embargo on the import of (agricultural) products from Russia," Donald Tusk told a news conference. "We will analyse the case of Latvia, and I do not rule out that Poland will take an appropriate initiative."

0954 GMT — West creating 'real' risk of nuclear war: Putin

President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia had weapons that could strike within their territory and that their threats created a "real" risk of nuclear war.

"They should eventually realise that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. Everything that the West comes up with creates the real threat of a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, and thus the destruction of civilisation," Putin said in his annual state of nation address.

0953 GMT — Russia says 'destroyed' Ukrainian commando landing in southern Ukraine

Russia said it had defeated an attempted landing by Ukrainian special forces on the Tendra Spit sandbar in the Black Sea held by Russian troops, killing "up to 25" Ukrainian personnel.

"Russian forces... destroyed a Ukrainian commando group.... trying to land on speedboats," the defence ministry said in its daily update.

It said that one Ukrainian serviceman had been taken prisoner in the operation and four boats captured, while a fifth vessel got away.

0939 GMT — Russia advancing across Ukraine: Putin

The Russian army has increased its combat capabilities and is "confidently" advancing across the frontline in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"The combat capabilities of the armed forces have increased manifold. They are confidently advancing in a number of areas," Putin said.

0933 GMT — Putin: Russia will boost troops stationed near new NATO members

Russia will need to strengthen its western military district now that Sweden and Finland have joined NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Finland has a long land border with northwest Russia.

Putin also said during his annual address to Russia's parliament that anybody who tried to invade Russia would face harsher consequences than in World War Two because the country now had weapons that could hit targets on enemy territory.

0807 GMT — Ukraine repels Russian attacks but situation is difficult, top general says

Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops from the village of Orlivka, west of Avdiivka, but the situation on the eastern front remains difficult, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has said.

Orlivka is less than 2 kilometres northwest of Lastochkyne, which was recently occupied by Russian forces.

"The enemy continues active offensive actions in many areas of the front line. The situation is particularly tense in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors," Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

0725 GMT — Ukraine claims shooting down of Russian Su-34 fighter jet

Kiev has claimed that it downed a fighter jet belonging to Moscow over the country’s eastern regions, as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its third year.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian air force, said in a Telegram statement that the downed Russian jet was a Sukhoi Su-34.

No further information about the incident has been released, and Russian officials have yet to comment on Ukraine's claim.

0118 GMT — Germany rules out sending any troops to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out sending any soldiers to Ukraine, saying NATO will not be a party to the war against Russia.

"NATO is not and will not be a war party," Scholz said in a video message shared on X.

"We do not want Russia's war against Ukraine to become a war between Russia and NATO," he said, adding that all allies agree on this.

"This also means no German involvement in the war! To put it bluntly: as German Chancellor, I will not send any soldiers from our armed forces to Ukraine," he underscored.

"Our soldiers can rely on that."

2356 GMT — US Congress stalls on Ukraine aid as signs of war fatigue grow

Congressional leaders have announced they have reached a tentative agreement to prevent a government shutdown for now, but there was no immediate plan to approve the $95 billion emergency national security funds for Ukraine, Israel and other allies.

The deal comes together as negotiators in Congress have been working furiously to finish up a federal spending plan and Washington joined Ukraine and other American allies around the world in watching and waiting for House Speaker Mike Johnson's next move.

The new Republican leader is facing the test of his career trying to keep the US government open by Friday's midnight deadline for several federal departments. At the same time, emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel and Asia-Pacific allies remains stubbornly stalled.

Western allies are keeping close tabs on Johnson to see whether he will consider Biden's request for $95 billion in emergency funds for Ukraine and the overseas national security needs.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the $95 billion supplemental request earlier this month that includes $60 billion for Ukraine as its military runs short of munitions to fight Russian troops. About half the Ukraine money would boost US defence manufacturing as part of the war effort.

2327 GMT — Moldova's breakaway region requests Russian help

Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region has asked Russia to help its economy withstand Moldovan "pressure," at a meeting of hundreds of officials dismissed by the pro-European Chisinau government as a propaganda event to gain headlines.

Moldova's government immediately rejected "propaganda statements" from pro-Russian separatists, adding that the region "benefits from the policies of peace, security and economic integration with the European Union".

"What the government is doing today is making small steps for the economic reintegration of the country," President Maia Sandu said.

2004 GMT — Ukraine warns against 'destructive external interference' in Transnistria

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has cautioned against any meddling from Russia in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria, whose separatist leaders earlier appealed to Russia for "protection".

The move from Transnistrian separatists raised fears that the landlocked territory could become a new flashpoint in Moscow's conflict with neighbouring Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine... calls for a peaceful resolution of economic, social and humanitarian issues between Chisinau and Tiraspol without any destructive external interference," the ministry said.

