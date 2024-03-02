Türkiye’s envoy to Armenia has discussed the importance of achieving full normalisation between the two nations, calling for trust-building and unity.

"Our ultimate goal is to achieve full normalisation (with Armenia),” said Ambassador Serdar Kilic, Türkiye’s Special Representative for Normalisation with Armenia, during the 2024 Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday.

“There are, of course, certain conditions required for this full normalisation, and we must adhere to these conditions," he added, speaking at the "Peace, Development, and Connectivity in the South Caucasus" panel.

Kilic emphasised the need for trust-building measures in discussions with Armenia's Special Representative, Ruben Rubinyan, and stressed the significance of focusing on unity rather than division.

Rubinyan, Armenia's Deputy Speaker of Parliament, acknowledged challenges in Armenia’s relations with Türkiye and emphasised the sensitivity of normalisation talks, admitting both positive and negative outcomes.

He confirmed no preconditions for negotiations with Türkiye and announced plans to open the Türkiye-Armenia border for third-world citizens by July 2024, aiming for greater integration.

"We should be able to open our borders not only in happy times but also in prosperous times. Now at this point, I cannot see a reason why the border between Türkiye and Armenia should be closed," he said.

Kilic also expressed hope for the opening of the Türkiye-Armenia border, suggesting that presenting this as a precondition could create issues, and offered to meet with Rubinyan in Yerevan in the upcoming week.

Peace between Baku, Yerevan

Highlighting the longstanding conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish Representative Kilic called for the nations to learn from past failures and underscored the importance of considering the welfare of the region's people for positive outcomes in the normalisation process and peace talks.

He cautioned against imposing unilateral solutions, emphasising the necessity of mutual dialogue and cooperation.

Rubinyan noted ongoing peace talks with Azerbaijan, particularly regarding border delineation based on the 1991 Almaty Declaration.

He expressed Armenia's readiness for peace, clarified that they do not make regional claims within Azerbaijan, and added that Yerevan's efforts to improve its defence capabilities do not indicate aggression.

Hikmet Haciyev, Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan, said that the war in Karabakh has ended for his country, and that peace and regional cooperation are on their agenda.

Referring to the article in the Armenian Constitution regarding the unification of Karabakh with Armenia, Haciyev said they expect an appropriate explanation on this matter.

While stressing that Baku does not intend to interfere in Armenia's internal affairs, Haciyev expressed that some articles in the Armenian Constitution could affect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

He noted that Baku’s move to present five principles to Armenia for peace reflects his country's willingness and determination to achieve peace.

He also added that they want to facilitate access to Nakhchivan and that Armenia would benefit from connectivity.

Türkiye’s Role in the South Caucasus

During the panel, Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, drew attention to the need for a sustainable agreement for peace to be established.

"When we talk about the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a scenario is possible where all the Caucasus will be revived," he said, and stressed the necessity of reaching an agreement where everyone wins through cooperation between the two sides.

"We cannot underestimate the significant role of Türkiye here. (Türkiye) is a neighbour of Georgia and Armenia and has very special relations with Azerbaijan. Türkiye also has a very unique opportunity right now because it can make this peace process much richer,” he added.

Klaar also said that the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will shape the cooperation agenda in the South Caucasus, stating,

"We will have reached a civilian and unarmed population, and in this way, we will actually show our commitment to peace."