TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Red Crescent to send tonnes of aid to Gaza
The loading of aid materials onto the ship is ongoing, and the vessel will soon depart from Türkiye’s southern Mersin province for Egypt, says the head of Turkish Red Crescent Fatma Meric Yilmaz.
Turkish Red Crescent to send tonnes of aid to Gaza
Another ship carrying aid to Gaza is being prepared by Red Crescent teams, Fatma Meric Yilmaz said on X. / Photo: AA Archive
March 3, 2024

The head of Turkish Red Crescent said another batch of nearly 2,700 tonnes of aid supplies will be sent to Gaza, where Israeli attacks have led to severe shortage of food and other necessities.

Another ship carrying aid to Gaza is being prepared by Red Crescent teams, Fatma Meric Yilmaz said on X on Sunday.

She said the loading of aid materials onto the ship is ongoing, and the vessel will soon depart from Türkiye’s southern Mersin province for Egypt.

"Afterwards, our aid supplies will be transported to Gaza from the Rafah border crossing in trucks," she said.

More than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023 according to the enclave’s Health Ministry. About 1,200 people were killed in the initial attacks by Palestinian group Hamas.

More than half a million people in Gaza are on the brink of famine, the UN has warned.

Distribution of aid has been hampered by military operations, communications blackouts and shortages of fuel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us