UNSC calls for Sudan Ramadan ceasefire
Fourteen countries backed the resolution, proposed by Britain, with only Russia abstaining.
FILE PHOTO: Man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment in Khartoum North. / Photo: Reuters Archive
March 8, 2024

The United Nations Security Council has called for a ceasefire in Sudan to coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as conditions in the country deteriorate.

Fourteen countries backed the resolution, proposed by Britain, with only Russia abstaining on the vote Friday that called on "all parties to the conflict to seek a sustainable resolution to the conflict through dialogue."

The fighting in Sudan has been raging since April 15, 2023, pitting the army of General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the former number two in the military establishment.

It has left thousands dead and some eight million displaced, more than in any other world crisis.

The draft text of the resolution, seen by AFP, called on all sides to adopt an immediate "cessation of hostilities" ahead of Ramadan, a time for fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims worldwide.

It also called on the warring parties to allow "unhindered" humanitarian access across borders and battle lines.

This is a developing story...

SOURCE:AFP
