WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel 'lost the war' in Gaza even if it invades Rafah — Hezbollah
Israeli army is exhausted on all fronts, and its casualties are much higher than declared, says Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.
Israel 'lost the war' in Gaza even if it invades Rafah — Hezbollah
Hezbollah chief describes the US airdropping of humanitarian aid into Gaza as "hypocrisy" but also "American stupidity." [File] / Photo: Reuters
March 14, 2024

Israel has "lost the war" in besieged Gaza even if it invades the southern city of Rafah, and the Israeli army is "exhausted" on all fronts, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has said.

"After six months of fighting, the Hebrew state has failed to win a single victory or achieve a single objective," Nasrallah said on Wednesday in a televised speech amid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"We say to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, even if you go to Rafah, you have lost the war, and you cannot eliminate Hamas or the resistance in Gaza despite all the massacres," he added.

"The Israeli army today is tired and exhausted on all fronts, and the number of its casualties is very large and much larger than declared," he said.

Nasrallah noted that as a result of Operation Al Aqsa Flood and fighting on the northern front near Lebanon, there are not enough troops in the Israeli army to continue the war.

"The economic losses in southern Lebanon cannot be compared to the significant losses of the occupation in the southern front [of Gaza]," the Hezbollah chief added.

RelatedHas Gaza carnage shrunk Israel's role as reliable Western proxy?

'American stupidity'

"Does anyone believe that US President Joe Biden cannot stop the war on Gaza? He is able to stop the aggression on Gaza easily, whether in the [UN] Security Council or elsewhere," Nasrallah said.

He described the airdropping of humanitarian aid into Gaza as "hypocrisy" but also "American stupidity."

"What is required from the US administration is to stop the aggression on Gaza," he stressed.

Nasrallah affirmed that the Palestinian resistance group "Hamas negotiates on behalf of all resistance factions, and it negotiates not from a position of weakness but imposes conditions [on Israel]."

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

RelatedGripping graphics shed light on Palestinians' struggle for freedom
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us