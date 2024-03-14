TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan attended security-oriented consultative meeting in Baghdad, along with Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler and Director of National Intelligence Organisation Ibrahim Kalin, says the foreign ministry.
March 14, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

During Fidan’s visit to the Iraqi capital, a security-oriented consultative meeting was held on Thursday.

“Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, Director of the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, and Deputy Minister of Interior Munir Karaloglu also attended the security-oriented consultative meeting, hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq,” the ministry said on X.

Earlier, Fidan arrived in the capital Baghdad to attend the security meeting at the ministerial level, diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Fidan flew from Ankara's Esenboga Airport at 0835 GMT, they said.

Also, during his visit to the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad, Fidan met with prominent Iraqi figures including the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) Hasan Turan, and Kirkuk parliamentarian Ersad Salihi.

Furthermore, as part of his itinerary in Baghdad, the Turkish foreign minister also met with Muhammed Halbusi the chairman of the Takaddum Party.

After concluding his contacts in Iraq, Fidan is expected to depart tonight for Baku, Azerbaijan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Iraq in April.

