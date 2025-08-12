China's President Xi Jinping told his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that the two countries could set an example of "self-reliance" in a phone call on Tuesday, state media reported.

The two leaders have both sought in recent months to present their countries as staunch defenders of the multilateral trading system — in stark contrast with US President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Xi said China would "work with Brazil to set an example of unity and self-reliance among major countries in the Global South" and "jointly build a more just world and more sustainable planet", according to state news agency Xinhua.

He also said that "all countries should unite and firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism", Xinhua reported — a thinly veiled reference to US tariffs.