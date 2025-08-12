TÜRKİYE
Erdogan tells Zelenskyy he hopes for ceasefire progress in upcoming talks
During a phone call with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, Turkish President Erdogan emphasises progress in Istanbul talks and expresses Türkiye's readiness to host leaders-level summit aimed at achieving long-term peace.
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing Ankara’s role as a key mediator. / AA Archive
August 12, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the request of Kiev, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the call on Tuesday, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Ukraine bilateral relations as well as key regional and global issues, the directorate said on X.

President Erdogan highlighted the progress made in the ongoing direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, describing it as "valuable."

He expressed hope that "meaningful results on the ceasefire" would be achieved during the upcoming negotiation rounds, which are viewed as critical steps toward long-term peace.

Erdogan also conveyed Türkiye’s readiness to host a leaders-level summit to further support the peace process.

He noted that "the establishment of working groups in military, humanitarian, and political fields would pave the way for the summit."

The Turkish president reaffirmed Türkiye’s continued support for "Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," emphasising Ankara’s role as a key mediator in the conflict.

