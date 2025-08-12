WORLD
Zelenskyy claims Putin preparing for further attacks, rather than ceasefire
Zelenskyy says there is no indication that the Russians are preparing for a post-war situation, adding that Putin is determined to present a meeting with the US as his personal victory.
Trump said that land swaps would need to take place, something Zelenskyy later ruled out. / AA
August 12, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for "new offensive operations" rather than a ceasefire.

"There is no indication whatsoever that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation," he said in his nightly address on Monday.

Zelenskyy said intelligence and military reports indicate Putin "is determined only to present a meeting with America as his personal victory and then continue acting exactly as before, applying the same pressure on Ukraine as before."

The Ukrainian president also stressed that there is "no indication whatsoever" that Russia is preparing for peace, adding that troop redeployments suggest preparations for further attacks.

"If someone is preparing for peace, this is not what he does," said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president added that Kiev continues to brief its partners on the situation on the battlefield, on diplomacy, and Russia's planning future actions.

Alaska summit

US President Donald Trump announced last week that he would host Putin at an upcoming summit in Alaska for talks related to ending the war in Ukraine.

Fearing privately that Putin will team up with Trump to force unacceptable compromises, European leaders plan to speak separately on Wednesday with both Zelenskyy and Trump.

Trump said that land swaps would need to take place, something Zelenskyy later ruled out.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invited the French, British and other European leaders and the EU and NATO chiefs to virtual talks on Wednesday.

Merz' office said on Monday that the video conference in various rounds of talks would discuss "further options to exert pressure on Russia" and "preparation of possible peace negotiations and related issues of territorial claims and security."

