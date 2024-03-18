TÜRKİYE
Erdogan vows to secure border with Iraq, conclude anti-terror ops in Syria
Turkish President has said that they have begun to see results from their strategy to dry up terrorism at its source within and beyond the borders.
Erdogan said the government provides all kinds of support to soldiers to pursue their challenging struggle against terrorist groups and will continue to do so. / Photo: AA
March 18, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised his determination to eradicate the terrorist threat against Türkiye, reiterated his intention to ensure full security along Türkiye's border with Iraq and finish ongoing operations in Syria.

"We will completely guarantee the security of our Iraqi border by this summer and will definitely complete our unfinished business in Syria. Our goal is to deliver a Türkiye completely free from the dark shadow of terrorism to our children, with a bright future and luck," he said on Monday at an iftar, fast-breaking, meal for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with a group of Turkish soldiers.

Erdogan said the government provides all kinds of support to soldiers to pursue their challenging struggle against terrorist groups and will continue to do so.

Saying they have begun to see results from their strategy to dry up terrorism at its source within and beyond the borders, he highlighted success in using armed drones, domestically produced ammunition, and national weapons to target and eliminate terrorists.

"As a result of our operations, we will absolutely not allow these hired killer gangs, who are now gasping for breath, cornered, and on the verge of extinction, to revive and become a burden on our nation again. Regardless of whose project it is, we will not allow the establishment of a terrorist state beyond our southern borders,” he said.

Securing national unity, solidarity

Commemorating the 109th anniversary of the 1915 naval victory at Canakkale (Gallipoli), one of the fiercest battles of World War I, Erdogan said: "We visited our esteemed martyrs in Canakkale this morning. We remembered with mercy and respect those great heroes who declared 'Canakkale is impassable' against the world's most modern armies.”

He emphasised that the battle represents not only a significant victory but also a crucial moment in history where the Turkish state and nation resisted attempts to fragment and destroy them.

With a nod to current shortcomings of the global system, Erdogan mentioned past experiences that showed the limitations of international alliances and organisations for maintaining global peace. He emphasised the need for domestic and national defence industries to ensure Türkiye's self-sufficiency.

Underscoring Türkiye's commitment to defend its borders and interests, both within and beyond its borders, against threats, Erdogan said Türkiye is determined to strengthen its military and ensure national unity and solidarity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
