Türkiye has long been coping with the persistent threat of terrorism along its borders, particularly from PKK, a designated terrorist group seeking instability in the region. The PKK's attacks have caused immense suffering, claiming the lives of thousands of civilians, including women and children.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent announcement regarding Türkiye's security along its Iraqi borders signifies a meaningful development in the country's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism. Erdogan's statement, "We are about to complete the circle that will secure our borders with Iraq. This summer, we will have permanently resolved the issue regarding our Iraqi borders," reflects Türkiye's determination to tackle the PKK threat head-on.

PKK in Iraq

One of the key challenges Türkiye has faced is the PKK's presence and activities in Iraq. Despite being designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, the PKK has been able to operate in Iraq with relative impunity. However, Iraq's recent decision to designate the PKK as a banned organisation within its borders is a significant step forward in the fight against terrorism.

For decades, the PKK has maintained a stronghold in the mountainous regions along the Turkish border in northern Iraq. Their presence dates back to 1980s, before they embarked upon their violent terror campaign. Additionally, the PKK established a significant presence in Makhmour, located in the southern part of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) region, starting in the early 1990s.

The rugged terrain of northern Iraq has provided the PKK with a strategic advantage, allowing them to establish training camps and hideouts in the remote and difficult-to-access areas. From these bases, it has launched attacks against Türkiye, targeting not only military personnel but also civilians, including women and children.

Despite Türkiye's efforts to combat the PKK, including military operations and cooperation with international partners, the group has persisted in its activities, posing a threat to the region's stability and security. The PKK's presence in Makhmour, in particular, has been a source of tension between Türkiye and the KRG, with Türkiye calling upon the KRG to take action against the PKK operating in its territory.

‘Iraq’s move will help improve relations with Türkiye’

Although there are political parties in Iraq that provide cooperation and support to the PKK, it is only now, after the recent security meetings between Baghdad and Ankara, and the announcement by the Iraqi National Security Council to ban the party, does its days look limited.

“Both Iraq and Ankara have many reasons to limit the spread of the PKK and counter its activities in Iraq. One of Ankara's motives is to achieve a final victory over the organisation, which has a history of terrorist activities inside Türkiye. Baghdad and Erbil's current position on the organisation also provides Ankara with the opportunity to target the party's strongholds, under the cover of security cooperation against the banned organisation,” says Iraqi expert Natheer Moaid.

“As for Baghdad, it has taken a very important step in developing its relationship with Ankara and opening horizons for agreeing on appropriate solutions, as well as ensuring Turkish investment in the fields of energy, besides the Türkiye-Iraq Development Road project, which links the Arabian Gulf to Türkiye and then Europe, all through Iraq, and what it will reflect in improving the faltering Iraqi economy,” he adds.

‘Blow to PKK’s activities in Iraq’

The decision by Iraq's National Security Council to crack down on the PKK's activities is likely to have a major impact on the group's operations. It will restrict the PKK's ability to freely move across the Iraqi border, disrupt its supply lines, and limit its capacity to launch attacks from Iraqi territory.

“For a long time in the past, Iraq dithered on calling the PKK a terrorist organisation. With the latest development, Iraq has, for the first time, designated it as a terrorist organisation. Now, according to the Iraqi Constitution, the presence of the PKK in Iraqi territory is prohibited. I think this is the most important aspect of this decision taken by Iraq. I describe this as a revolution. Iraq has set an important cooperation milestone,” says Abdullah Agar, terror and security expert.

President Erdogan's announcement, coupled with Iraq's move against the PKK, represents a turning point in Türkiye's fight against terrorism. It underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the root causes of terrorism and the need for a united front against terrorist organisations.

“The sentiment against PKK is the same. But the question that needs to be asked here is: Will our action be the same? Both the Iraqi state and its people are fed up with the PKK, and the best state with which Iraq can walk together is undoubtedly Türkiye,” adds Agar.

With Türkiye and its allies taking decisive action, there is renewed hope that peace and stability will soon be restored to the region. The efforts to combat the PKK are not just about securing Türkiye's borders; but also about ensuring the safety and security of all people in the region. By standing together against terrorism, Türkiye and its allies are sending a clear message that terrorism will not be tolerated, and that peace and stability will prevail.