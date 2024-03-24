CULTURE
Pro-Palestine protesters stage event at New York Metropolitan art museum
Demonstrators cover steps of The Met with large patchwork blanket displaying messages of solidarity with Palestine.
March 24, 2024

Protesters covered the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art with a large patchwork blanket displaying messages of solidarity with Palestine to draw attention to Israel's war on Gaza.

Many demonstrators gathered on Sunday on the steps of the museum, also known as The Met.

They chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "How many children did Israel kill today?"

They also distributed brochures to visitors entering and exiting the museum.

The brochures highlighted the museum’s silence over Israel’s genocide of Palestinians and its support for its war in Gaza, advocating for a world where justice prevails.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since a cross-border operation led by the Palestinian group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,200 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

