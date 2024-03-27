The PKK terrorist organisation's intensified hostility against the Turkish community in Europe should not be tolerated, the Turkish foreign ministry has warned following a fresh attack in Germany.

During a march in support of the PKK on Tuesday, 12 sympathisers of the terrorist group tried to break the windows of the Turkish Consulate General in Hannover, the capital of Lower Saxony in northwestern Germany.

The attackers managed to crack the glass at the main entrance of the consulate general and then quickly fled. There were no casualties or injuries during the incident.

"Following the attack, German officials were contacted and reminded that they are responsible for the security of our citizens and diplomatic missions," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Consul General Ozge Gul Kaya requested increased security measures from German authorities for both the consulate general and the offices of Turkish civil society groups. Turkish diplomats also met with local authorities as well as Jurgen Schulz, Germany's ambassador to Ankara.

The Turkish foreign ministry called upon European countries to "show zero tolerance for the actions of the [PKK] terrorist organisation's supporters".

"The PKK terrorist organisation, now cornered, is intensifying its actions against the Turkish community in Europe," the ministry added, urging countries concerned to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

On Tuesday night, PKK sympathisers in Hamburg also held a march, escorted by German police, in solidarity with other supporters of the terrorist group who have been active in Belgium, including attacking local Belgian Turks.

'PKK terrorism rages in countries that tolerated it for years'

“Now that terrorist organisations cannot find a safe haven in Türkiye, they are seeking refuge abroad," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday during an Iftar dinner program in Istanbul.

"Some of our neighbours and other countries have become preoccupied with solidifying their positions,” Fidan added.

Türkiye will never allow the establishment of a terrorist corridor stretching from Iraq to Syria, no matter who stands behind it, Fidan said, adding that the country has taken all necessary measures on every issue concerning national security and will continue to do so.

"We will not wait for permission from anyone for this. In the new era, in solidarity with our neighbours, with a spirit of regional awareness, we are determined to completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism,” he added.

Fidan also condemned PKK terror group attacks Sunday on Turkish nationals in two Belgium cities.

Saying that Türkiye demanded rapid action from Belgian authorities, Fidan said: “I personally called my Belgian counterpart that same night, emphasising our sensitivity and expectations."

Attack on Turkish Consulate General in Hannover

Amid a spate of attacks in Europe by supporters of the terrorist group PKK, Türkiye on Wednesday called on European countries to crack down swiftly, saying it expects the countries in question to bring the attackers to justice.

Late Tuesday, PKK supporters attacked the entrance of the Turkish Consulate General Germany's in Hannover. No one was killed or injured but there was damage to the building, which German security is obligated to protect as an official representation of Türkiye in the country.

Türkiye asked Germany to take additional security measures to protect its diplomatic missions following recent violence by the PKK terror group, diplomats said Wednesday.

Turkish Ambassador to Berlin Ahmet Basar Sen raised the concerns during talks with German Foreign Ministry officials and called for stronger security measures for the diplomatic missions, Turkish institutions and businesses, Anadolu has learned.

Diplomats said Sen also conveyed Türkiye’s expectations from authorities to take more determined action against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the PKK terror group in Germany.

Attacks in Belgium

Attacks against the Turkish community in Belgium started after PKK supporters gathered in Leuven on 24 March and targeted Turkish citizens living in the cities of Heusden-Zolder and Hauthalen.

In the last incident, sympathisers of the PKK terrorist organisation raided a coffeehouse where they wounded several people and caused damage.

The Turkish authorities swiftly responded to the events by reaching out to Belgian counterparts in Brussels and Ankara. Turkish diplomatic representatives in Belgium also met with citizens in the affected cities to provide support and assistance.

A group of some 150 sympathisers of the PKK terror group also tried to create a provocation in front of the European Parliament in Brussels on Monday, chanting anti-Turkish slogans with pieces of cloth symbolising the terror group and posters of its imprisoned ringleader Abdullah Ocalan before growing violent.

The group dismantled barricades surrounding Schuman Square, and threw them at the police, and attacked them with chairs and stones. The police then responded by shooting tear gas at the supporters of the terrorist group.

The crowd then tried to march to the street where the Turkish Embassy in Brussels is located, then to the square where EU institutions are located, but faced police obstacles.

In addition to the attacks in Germany and Belgium, there have also been separate assaults against Turkish nationals in France.

During its terror campaign against Türkiye spanning over 35 years, the PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has caused the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, encompassing women, children, and infants.